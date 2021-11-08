40 companies to take part in advanced manufacturing job fair Tuesday

People in the Western New York region who are looking for jobs in the advanced manufacturing sector might be just the ones wanted at a jobs event to be held on Tuesday in Buffalo.

The event will happen from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Northland Workforce Training Center, 683 Northland Ave.

The opportunity is designed for students, but also people who have graduated or are looking for a job, organizers said in an email.

The job event Tuesday could yield multiple benefits, said Stephen Tucker, president and CEO of Northland Training Center.

“First, I hope that companies identify potential candidates,” said Tucker of the job event. He said he hopes students benefit from the event, as well as job seekers that “would want to come to Northland to get the training we have to offer.”

At the event, people seeking jobs will be attending during the afternoon, with students attending from 1 to 3 p.m., and the public attending the event from 3 to 5 p.m., Tucker said.

One difficulty with hiring for these sorts of jobs is because people don't understand that these sorts of positions are out there, Tucker said.

And, Tucker said, “We don’t recruit just to fill the seats."