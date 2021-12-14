4 honored for heroism in rescuing man from burning Lancaster home

"I met Officer Sobaszek on the front lawn and he said that the flames were starting to come up the stairs, that they just couldn't get to him," Feldmann recalled.

"So I masked up. I could see the guy's arm right there, the victim's arm. What happened was that the door swung in and he was stuck behind that door. So I slid in past and pulled him to me, opened the door up and slid him out where the officers were able to get him out to the driveway," he said.

By then, members of Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps had arrived to administer first aid and rushed the victim to the hospital.

"They did an awesome job," Feldmann said of the ambulance crew. "They came with their gurney and got him on to the ambulance. It all happened so quick."

Following the ceremony at Monday night's Village Board meeting, McGuire, the village resident, was asked why he, as a civilian, was compelled to risk his life by darting inside a burning building.

"Somebody had to help. Somebody had to be there. Nobody else was there yet, so you have to take action one way or the other," he replied.