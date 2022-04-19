4 Elma volunteer fire companies seek share of $1.3 million allocated to town in Covid-19 relief aid

Members of four volunteer fire companies in Elma are expected to be at Wednesday night's Town Board meeting to request that town officials share with them $1.3 million that was allocated to the town in federal CARES Act funds.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress in 2020 in response to the drain on the national economy that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brian Nolan Sr., chairman of the Elma Firefighters Committee, said the fire companies – Jamison Road, Elma, Blossom and Spring Brook – are seeking a total of $200,000 of the funds, or $50,000 to be allocated to each fire company. However, he said he anticipated a challenge to procuring any of the funds from the town.

"We've gone to a couple of meetings and we've been unsuccessful," Nolan said Tuesday, regarding a request he said his committee has made to the Town Board.

However, Elma Town Supervisor Wayne A. Clark on Tuesday denied that Nolan's committee has ever formally met with the Town Board regarding the distribution of CARES Act funds.

"They had one meeting – which wasn't even a meeting – with the Town Board. They came and spoke under the privilege of the floor," Clark said.

Nolan said he was "told outright" by the supervisor that the town fire companies would not be receiving any of the federal Covid-19 relief funds, which Clark denies.

"We would use it (the money) for personal protective equipment to protect the fire department personnel against infectious diseases similar to but not limited to Covid-19. We go to automobile accidents and are climbing into crushed cars, and we don't know whether somebody has Covid or some other type of infectious disease," Nolan said in a telephone interview with The Buffalo News Tuesday.

"We're just asking for a fraction of what the town was allocated," he added.

Clark acknowledged that the fire companies are potentially eligible to receive some of the federal funds, but added that neither he nor any of the Town Board members has told the Elma Firefighters Committee that they would not be receiving any money.

"This money can go to any 501-C3 in the town," the supervisor said. "I've already been approached by others. We need to get a list together of our priorities for how we're going to handle this money. That's where we are right now."

Clark said funding for infrastructure projects was prioritized at a Feb. 6 Town Board work session to which the firefighters committee was invited to attend but backed out of at the last minute.

"We had a work session meeting that Brian Nolan, himself, called me probably four hours prior to the meeting and said they weren't coming," Clark said.

The supervisor said that he was in the midst of seeking various grants to pay for some of the priority projects the Town Board may seek to address.

"If we get those grants, then we have to adjust the allocation of the CARES money," he said. "I've been advised to not be in a hurry to spend this money."

