4 Buffalo residents charged in blizzard looting incidents

Four Buffalo residents have been charged in connection with looting stores during the blizzard that pummeled Western New York over the Christmas weekend, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

"These defendants are accused of looting stores while our police and first responders were working to save lives during this horrific storm," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. "These were not crimes of desperation, but crimes of opportunity to steal items from unoccupied stores during a blizzard."

Prosecutors say Felix Ramos, 46, on Monday morning burglarized the Family Dollar store in the 400 block of William Street in Buffalo. He entered the closed store through a broken front door and attempted to steal various items, according to the DA's office. Ramos tried to run out the back door, but was arrested by responding police officers.

Ramos was charged with third-degree burglary – a felony – second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and attempted petit larceny. He was held without bail and will return to court Tuesday.

Luiman E. Velez, 55, is facing charges of third-degree burglary and attempted petit larceny. He is accused of entering a Dollar Tree in the 1300 block of Broadway on Tuesday night through a broken door and attempting to steal items from the store, according to the DA's office.

Velez's bail was set at $1,500 and he is scheduled to return to court Tuesday.

Prosecutors accuse Shaniece A. Jones, 34, of "knowingly entering and remaining unlawfully inside" the Family Dollar store in the 2500 block of Bailey Avenue Tuesday night. She was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and released without bail.

Jones will return to court Jan. 11.

Aaron Peterson, 57, is accused of pointing an illegal gun at a victim Sunday afternoon near a Family Dollar in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the DA's office. Prosecutors charged Peterson with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both violent felonies, and second-degree menacing.

Buffalo City Court Judge Jenelle Faso set Peterson's bail at $25,000. He will return to court Friday.

Buffalo police put together an anti-looting task force to investigate additional looting incidents. At least nine people have been arrested in connection with the looting incidents, Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on these crimes can contact the Buffalo Police Department or the Erie County DA’s Office at (716) 858-2424.