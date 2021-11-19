4 Buffalo firefighters injured as engine rolls over in crash

Four Buffalo firefighters were injured responding to a call when their truck swerved to avoid colliding with a car.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday at Main Street and Fillmore Avenue, according to Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

DeGeorge said initial reports are that a civilian vehicle attempted to make a turn and the fire truck had to swerve out of the way.

"The fire truck went onto its side," he said.

The firefighters were taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The fire truck was responding to a call of a fire in the vicinity, DeGeorge said.

