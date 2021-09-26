4 Bills fans barred from stadium for having no proof of vaccination

Although official attendance figures have yet to be released, it seems as though Erie County's vaccination mandate had little impact on attendance at today's Buffalo Bills game.

Erie County public health sanitarians refused entry to only four fans on secondary checks for proof of vaccination, Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said Sunday afternoon.

Kane said the county has no figures from the Bills' guest services department.

Today was the first time vaccination was required to enter Highmark Stadium, by order of Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. For today, and next week's game against Houston, one shot is good enough.

Full vaccination will be required as of the Oct. 31 home game against Miami.

Proof of a negative Covid-19 test was not considered acceptable in lieu of vaccination proof.

The Bills issued refunds last week to 762 season-ticket holders who decided to turn in their tickets instead of obtaining shots.

