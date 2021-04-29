39% of state's nursing home workers declined Covid-19 shots. Here's how some WNY homes did better.

At Canterbury Woods, Colleen Curcio, a licensed practical nurse who oversees admissions, said she, too, was reluctant to be vaccinated in January when the vaccine first became available to nursing home workers.

“It’s not like the flu shot, a known shot that has been around for years,” said Curcio.

But as weeks and months passed and she observed residents and staff at the facility were not experiencing “crazy reactions,” Curcio said she became more comfortable with the idea of getting the vaccine.

For Curcio, she decided to get vaccinated after a close friend and colleague who had also been concerned went ahead and got the vaccination.

“That played a big part. She worked here and like myself wasn’t sure at first. But she got it and we talked about it. She said it was good protection for other people. She wanted to protect her family and the residents. She thought it would make me safe. She really believed it and she is someone I love and it really resonated with me,” Curcio said.

Curcio said the decision on whether to be vaccinated is personal.