$300M plan to reshape large section of Amherst approved by Town Board

A $300 million development in Amherst that involves an unprecedented public/private land swap that could reshape a vast section of the town is one step closer to becoming reality, after the Town Board on Monday granted a key approval for the project.
The Town Board vote was unanimous.
At Monday's Town Board meeting, Supervisor Brian Kulpa presented the terms of the proposal between the town and Mensch Capital Partners, owner of the former Westwood Country Club.
Kulpa stressed that the board was not approving a final sales agreement with Mensch, but a series of terms on which the parties are in agreement.
"Tonight is not the be-all and end-all of the park development," Kulpa said.
"It's a remarkable scenario to get to this complicated of a transaction and have all the parts start to fill in," Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Wednesday.
Still, many residents who spoke at Monday's virtual forum expressed that it was premature for the board to vote on any aspect of the project.
"I'm objecting to the resolution coming before the board tonight in its current form," said Jay DiPasquale, who is Kulpa's endorsed Republican opponent for town supervisor. .
"The resolution should be voted down tonight to allow the Town Board to gather all of the financial information necessary to make an informed decision. There are holes a mile-wide regarding immediate and longterm costs to the town taxpayer," DiPasquale added.
Some residents complained that Amherst officials did not give the public enough opportunity to weigh in on a tentative agreement that paves the way for the redevelopment of a large swath of the town's center.
Under the deal with Mensch Capital Partners, the town would acquire the former country club in exchange for town-owned sports fields and a portion of the public Audubon Golf Course. The vote on the formal sale and purchase agreement would come at a later date.
Making his 2021 re-election bid official, Kulpa, an architect and urban planner, was serving as Williamsville mayor when he won election as Amherst supervisor in 2017.
Kulpa said that the Town Board wasn't required to hold a public hearing prior to tonight's vote, so Amherst residents who wanted to offer their opinions were required to do so during the regular public expression period.
Some members of the public argued that that wasn't enough time because the town hadn't shared details of the transaction. A group of critics had planned to picket late Monday afternoon outside the town's Municipal Building in Williamsville to showcase their concerns and demand a public hearing on the project.
"It really is outrageous, and it really is a disservice to the people they should be serving," said Judy Ferraro, a founder of the "Keep Westwood Green" group who said she's not involved in the protest but agrees with the message.
It is a significant proposed transfer of town property that raises questions about whether Amherst taxpayers are getting a good deal, said Larry Hunter, another Amherst resident and former chair of the town's Traffic Safety Board.
"The thing that bothers me the most is the lack of total transparency to Town of Amherst residents," Hunter said.
The financial deal concludes nine years of public debate and behind-the-scenes negotiations over the future of the 170-acre Westwood site, once targeted for dense development opposed by neighbors who said roads and sanitary sewers in the area couldn't support a project of this scale.
For eight years, Amherst leaders, owners of the former Westwood Country Club and neighbors on surrounding properties have wrangled over how much development – if any – is suitable for the 170-acre site.
The latest plans show the town transforming the Westwood property into a nature park with a theater arts building for MusicalFare Theatre and converting its 18-hole Audubon course to an updated nine-hole course with a virtual reality golf center and fields and courts for baseball, cricket, pickleball and other sports.
Mensch, for its part, would acquire 38 acres of town land that are now home to athletic fields and three holes of the Audubon Golf Course.
The partners plan to construct restaurants, apartments, senior housing, a hotel, day care and other commercial development. In a related project, a medical practice affiliated with UBMD and Kaleida Health would build offices and a surgical center on an adjoining 15-acre site.
Under the deal hashed out between representatives of the town and the Mensch partners, the town would pay $45,161 per acre for the Westwood land, or $7.7 million in total, while Mensch would pay $221,052 per acre, or $8.4 million in all, for the more-valuable land owned by Amherst.