$300M plan to reshape large section of Amherst approved by Town Board

Some residents complained that Amherst officials did not give the public enough opportunity to weigh in on a tentative agreement that paves the way for the redevelopment of a large swath of the town's center.

Under the deal with Mensch Capital Partners, the town would acquire the former country club in exchange for town-owned sports fields and a portion of the public Audubon Golf Course. The vote on the formal sale and purchase agreement would come at a later date.

Kulpa said that the Town Board wasn't required to hold a public hearing prior to tonight's vote, so Amherst residents who wanted to offer their opinions were required to do so during the regular public expression period.

Some members of the public argued that that wasn't enough time because the town hadn't shared details of the transaction. A group of critics had planned to picket late Monday afternoon outside the town's Municipal Building in Williamsville to showcase their concerns and demand a public hearing on the project.

"It really is outrageous, and it really is a disservice to the people they should be serving," said Judy Ferraro, a founder of the "Keep Westwood Green" group who said she's not involved in the protest but agrees with the message.