$300 million Amazon warehouse project in Town of Niagara passes key hurdle

The Niagara Town Board last week voted unanimously to approve an environmental review that advances plans to build an Amazon distribution center warehouse in a town cornfield.

The five board members voted in favor of a 27-page "negative declaration" that no potentially significant environmental impact would stem from the proposed $300 million project after the completion of a New York State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR), a mandatory procedural step for local and state governments instituted by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

"In this case, 'negative' is a good thing," said Town Supervisor Lee S. Wallace, who called the environmental review a "key element" in plans for Atlanta-based JB2 Partners to build a roughly 3-million-square-foot warehouse to be occupied by the internet retail giant.

The next steps in the Amazon project – which is still referred to legally as "Project FiFi" – are a decision by the Town of Niagara Zoning Board on variances requested by JB2 and a town board vote, which Wallace said is expected July 19, on the final site plan.

One worry about Niagara County's planned Amazon warehouse: 'Traffic is going to be impossible' Locals say the two-lane Lockport and Packard roads already are two of the most heavily traveled roads in western Niagara County, and their intersection, especially for eastbound traffic, can be a dangerous challenge.

The proposed site for the Amazon distribution center is a 216-acre plot at 8995 Lockport Road, just south of Packard Road and north of the Niagara Falls International Airport. The parcel was deemed "shovel-ready" in 2012 by Empire State Development through its Build-Now NY program, which reduced the likelihood of snags in the site plan.

“What drew JB2 and Amazon to this site was the significant amount of work done on this site to evaluate it for development,” said Kimberly R. Nason of Phillips Lytle LLP, the project attorney, in an April 5 Buffalo News article.

Corey Auerbach, hired by the Town of Niagara as special counsel for the project, described the state-mandated SEQR as not simply evaluating the environment, but also considering social and economic impacts the project would have on the town.

The Town Board served as lead agency in the environmental review, which featured coordination with 28 government agencies and was necessary before any party involved could approve or fund the project. JB2 Partners shouldered the burden to prove to the board that its plans would not lead to significant harm – which is different than no negative impact – on areas such as transportation, wildlife, air quality, noise, community character and public health.

The board's decision last week showed JB2 passed the SEQR and avoided a positive declaration, which would have required a further study and an Environmental Impact Statement. An EIS would be costly and delay the project, Wallace said. For instance, according to the DEC website, the process to reach a negative declaration requires three steps, while a positive declaration would demand nine additional steps.

While the DEC can offer guidance, issue regulations and resolve disputes involving SEQR, it has "no authority to review the implementation of SEQR," according to the DEC's handbook. "It's quite lengthy, but usually routine," Wallace said of the process.

Auerbach said that in major developments such as the one proposed in the Town of Niagara – easily the largest in the town's history – an outside applicant with the resources of Amazon will conduct environmental reviews of the property before even expressing interest. Niagara County campaigned publicly in 2020 to attract Amazon's interest after public opposition thwarted the Seattle-based corporation's foray into Grand Island.

JB2 Partners on Feb. 15 officially submitted an application to request site plan approval to the Town Board, the town Zoning Board of Appeals and the town Planning Board.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

