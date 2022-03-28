 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$300,000 state grant sought for Quicklee's in Town of Niagara
LOCAL PEACE BRIDGE TRAFFIC GEE (copy) (copy)

Niagara County economic development officials say a Quicklee's "travel center" beside Interstate 190 in the Town of Niagara could lure truckers toward less congested Niagara County border crossings and away from traffic jams like this one on the Peace Bridge.

 Buffalo News file photo

Niagara County plans to help Quicklee's, the Avon-based operator of a chain of restaurants near major highways, apply for a $300,000 state grant for its latest project in the Town of Niagara.

The company plans an $8.2 million, 12,000-square-foot location at Porter and Packard roads, near an Interstate 190 exit.

The county Industrial Development Agency granted the project a 10-year tax incentive package in November.

Last week, the County Legislature scheduled a May 3 public hearing on the grant request. If the state says yes, the county would relay the money to Quicklee's, half as a grant and half as a five-to-seven-year low-interest loan, NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said.

"They estimate they're going to sell 5 million gallons of gasoline a year. It's the sales tax that makes this a good deal for Niagara County," NCIDA Assistant Director Andrea Klyczek said.

She said the facility could lure truckers to Niagara County's international border crossings while giving tourist buses a parking option away from downtown Niagara Falls on congested summer days.

