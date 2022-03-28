$300,000 state grant sought for Quicklee's in Town of Niagara

Niagara County plans to help Quicklee's, the Avon-based operator of a chain of restaurants near major highways, apply for a $300,000 state grant for its latest project in the Town of Niagara.

The company plans an $8.2 million, 12,000-square-foot location at Porter and Packard roads, near an Interstate 190 exit.

The county Industrial Development Agency granted the project a 10-year tax incentive package in November.

Last week, the County Legislature scheduled a May 3 public hearing on the grant request. If the state says yes, the county would relay the money to Quicklee's, half as a grant and half as a five-to-seven-year low-interest loan, NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said.

"They estimate they're going to sell 5 million gallons of gasoline a year. It's the sales tax that makes this a good deal for Niagara County," NCIDA Assistant Director Andrea Klyczek said.

She said the facility could lure truckers to Niagara County's international border crossings while giving tourist buses a parking option away from downtown Niagara Falls on congested summer days.

