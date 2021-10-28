30 years after landmark study, UB researchers find little progress on Black poverty in Buffalo

The answer, according to researchers, was largely "no." Nicholas, the forum's moderator, said the opportunity to begin transforming Black Buffalo 31 years ago was not approached with any sense of intentionality.

"Unfortunately, because we weren't intentional, because we didn't make things a priority, and we didn't hold anyone accountable, the condition of Black Buffalo did not get better," Nicholas said.

Taylor said the idea behind the 1990 study was to take a long view of Black Buffalo.

"The idea was to gain insight into the trend lines. We wanted to see where that community was going, whether it was rising or whether it was falling along the trajectory," Taylor said.

He said the studies of sociologist William Julius Wilson on the relationship between Blacks and the post-industrial economy informed the development of the current study's theoretical framework and model.

"Wilson argued that the emerging knowledge economy was creating a new type of Black inequality, that as the economy evolved and developed, some Blacks would be pushed up, but the majority would be pulled down and locked in the low-income sector of the labor market," Taylor said.