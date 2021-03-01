 Skip to main content
30-year-old man in critical condition after shooting Sunday
30-year-old man in critical condition after shooting Sunday

A 30-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after being struck by gunfire Sunday while inside an apartment building in the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an email  that the shooting occurred just before 7:15 p.m.

The victim, he said, was shot by someone who was known to him.

The incident remained under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident  to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

