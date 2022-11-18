 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

30 inches of snow leaves roads impassable in Lake View

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake View snow 11-18-22

Route 5 in Lakeview, N.Y., usually a busy thoroughfare, was like a snowmobile trail on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, after 2 1/2 feet of snow fell on the hamlet and left many roads impassable.

 Jay Tokasz
Support this work for $1 a month

In Lake View, the snow on Friday left some roads impassable and trash cans buried under 2 1/2 feet of snow. 

Around 11:30 a.m., with no cars or SUVs in sight, two snowmobiles zoomed south in Lake View along Route 5, a normally busy thoroughfare.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

About 30 inches of snow already was on the ground, with so much more falling that visibility was difficult.

Garbage cans in Lake View neighborhoods that had been set out Thursday night were still uncollected and buried under snow. Waste Management notified customers that collection would be delayed a day due to the weather.

Side streets in the Hamburg hamlet that borders Lake Erie were impassable, and some residents struggled to get their parked cars off the street and into driveways.

Walking back through knee deep wet heavy snow in Orchard Park.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dutch court convicts three men over MH17 downing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News