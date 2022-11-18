30 inches of snow leaves roads impassable in Lake View

In Lake View, the snow on Friday left some roads impassable and trash cans buried under 2 1/2 feet of snow.

Around 11:30 a.m., with no cars or SUVs in sight, two snowmobiles zoomed south in Lake View along Route 5, a normally busy thoroughfare.

How The Weather Channel chose to film from a specific Hamburg intersection A crew of three from The Weather Channel picked a location near the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street in the Village of Hamburg for live shots this morning.

About 30 inches of snow already was on the ground, with so much more falling that visibility was difficult.

Garbage cans in Lake View neighborhoods that had been set out Thursday night were still uncollected and buried under snow. Waste Management notified customers that collection would be delayed a day due to the weather.

Side streets in the Hamburg hamlet that borders Lake Erie were impassable, and some residents struggled to get their parked cars off the street and into driveways.