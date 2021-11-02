 Skip to main content
3 to 5 inches of lake-effect snow possible in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties
3 to 5 inches of lake-effect snow possible in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties

cold front

A weather front blows in off of Lake Erie by Hamburg beach in Hamburg Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Up to 3 to 5 inches of lake-effect snow could fall Tuesday night into Wednesday in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, the National Weather Service in Buffalo warned Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory was issued a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow is expected to begin around 8 p.m. and continue through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute on Wednesday," the alert said.

Tuesday started out with a few snowflakes in the Southern Tier. 

“We had one call from one spotter in the Town of Cattaraugus … and they just had a light coating,” meteorologist Jim Mitchell said. 

So when will Buffalo see any snow?

“I would be shocked if they did get a flake. It’s mostly going to be south," another meteorologist, Liz Jurkowski,  said.

But there is one positive idea to keep in mind, too.

“From here it looks like we will have a nice weekend,” Jurkowski said of the Buffalo area. “It should be a nice weekend all around.”

