3 to 5 inches of lake-effect snow possible in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties

Up to 3 to 5 inches of lake-effect snow could fall Tuesday night into Wednesday in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, the National Weather Service in Buffalo warned Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory was issued a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The snow is expected to begin around 8 p.m. and continue through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute on Wednesday," the alert said.

Tuesday started out with a few snowflakes in the Southern Tier.

“We had one call from one spotter in the Town of Cattaraugus … and they just had a light coating,” meteorologist Jim Mitchell said.

So when will Buffalo see any snow?

“I would be shocked if they did get a flake. It’s mostly going to be south," another meteorologist, Liz Jurkowski, said.

But there is one positive idea to keep in mind, too.

“From here it looks like we will have a nice weekend,” Jurkowski said of the Buffalo area. “It should be a nice weekend all around.”

