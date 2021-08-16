3-phase renovation project at Crane Branch will get it 'ready for the future'

The Crane Branch Library is one of Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's older libraries.
Remodeling underway may soon make the branch look like the newest.
"This renovation will wow library users," said library spokeswoman Joy Testa Cinquino. "It will be very impressive and fully accessible."
A brick extension is being added to the city-owned building to make room for an ADA-compliant elevator in the first of three construction phases. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is also being installed.
In order to complete the work, the library, at 633 Elmwood Ave. and Highland Ave., will be temporarily closed from Aug. 18 to mid-October or sooner, depending on construction progress and the weather.
Library patrons are encouraged to use the Isaías González-Soto Branch, 280 Porter Ave., in the interim, where requested materials can be picked up.
The Library on Wheels Bookmobile is expected to be stationed at Bidwell Parkway in the Elmwood Village often during this time.
The 9,038-square-foot branch was built in 1955.
The new elevator will allow everyone to get to the second-floor public meeting space and restrooms, which was only accessible by a staircase, said Kenneth Stone, the library system's chief financial officer.
"It's incredibly important," Stone said. "With this project, every one of our libraries will have their meeting spaces and public areas fully accessible."
The branch, in 2019, had 71,243 visitors who circulated 87,506 items.
"It's the top circulating branch in the City of Buffalo," other than the Central Library, "and number 15 of the 37 library buildings in the system," Stone said.
Phase 2 will see the rehabilitation of the first and second floors, including the replacement of interior finishes, mechanical units and the original single-pane windows.
The construction will result in the branch being closed for several months after the work is expected to begin in spring or summer 2022.
The first floor will be rebuilt with new furnishings, new flooring and new shelving, and will be reoriented to make the space flow better.
Group meeting areas with glass walls will be built for small work groups.
Stone added that libraries are being used more and more by communities "as public gathering spaces and for collaboration."
Water damage on the second floor from prior roof leaks will also be addressed.
The cost for the two construction phases is just under $4 million.
A planned third phase, which will cost around $200,000, will make the smaller one-story portion of the roof on the Highland side of the street open for readers.
"It will be a place for people to sit out on a nice day and read," Stone said.
Stone said nearby residents and others who use the library will see a vast improvement when the renovations are completed.
"It will be a library ready for the future," Stone said. "The Crane Library served the community well since 1955, and this will allow it to serve the public for the next 50-plus years."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.