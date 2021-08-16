3-phase renovation project at Crane Branch will get it 'ready for the future'

"It's incredibly important," Stone said. "With this project, every one of our libraries will have their meeting spaces and public areas fully accessible."

The branch, in 2019, had 71,243 visitors who circulated 87,506 items.

"It's the top circulating branch in the City of Buffalo," other than the Central Library, "and number 15 of the 37 library buildings in the system," Stone said.

Phase 2 will see the rehabilitation of the first and second floors, including the replacement of interior finishes, mechanical units and the original single-pane windows.

The construction will result in the branch being closed for several months after the work is expected to begin in spring or summer 2022.

The first floor will be rebuilt with new furnishings, new flooring and new shelving, and will be reoriented to make the space flow better.

Group meeting areas with glass walls will be built for small work groups.

Stone added that libraries are being used more and more by communities "as public gathering spaces and for collaboration."

Water damage on the second floor from prior roof leaks will also be addressed.