3-alarm fire at 9-story building in Buffalo causes $500,000 in damage

A three-alarm fire early Friday morning at a nine-story apartment building on Summer Street in Buffalo caused $500,000 in damage, fire officials said.
The fire at the Frank A. Sedita Apartments, 335 Summer St., was reported just after 1 a.m.
The fire started on the eighth floor.
Fire officials said 10 people were evacuated from the building.
The Red Cross was assisting people displaced by the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
Maki Becker
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
