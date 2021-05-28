 Skip to main content
3-alarm fire at 9-story building in Buffalo causes $500,000 in damage
3-alarm fire at 9-story building in Buffalo causes $500,000 in damage

Summer Street fire

The aftermath of a fire at Frank A. Sedita Apartments on Summer Street in Buffalo on Friday, May 28, 2021.

 Maki Becker/Buffalo News

A three-alarm fire early Friday morning at a nine-story  apartment building on Summer Street in Buffalo caused $500,000 in damage, fire officials said.

The fire at the Frank A. Sedita Apartments, 335 Summer St., was reported just after 1 a.m.

The fire started on the eighth floor.

Fire officials said 10 people were evacuated from the building.

The Red Cross was assisting people displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Maki Becker

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

