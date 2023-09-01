A $3.9 million federal grant announced Friday will provide counseling, support services and assistance to victims and those impacted by the Buffalo mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in 2022.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Brian Higgins announced the grant to the Community Health Center of Buffalo and BestSelf Behavioral Health, partners in the Buffalo United Resiliency Center.

The funds come through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime.

"The supports provided by this funding are vital in promoting the healing process of those impacted by the racist attack on May 14, 2022. At BestSelf Behavioral Health, we firmly believe in the pivotal role that mental health support plays in nurturing the healing journey, and we are wholly committed to contributing to this place of solace, recovery and strength at the Buffalo United Resiliency Center,” said Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, president and CEO of BestSelf.

The Community Health Center of Buffalo and BestSelf are partners in the Buffalo United Resiliency Center, a non-profit organization created to serve people impacted following the May 14th tragedy.

The Buffalo United Resiliency Center will be located at 1001 E. Delavan Ave.