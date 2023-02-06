This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.8 magnitude earthquake at 6:15 a.m. centered on the northeastern edge of West Seneca, near the Lackawanna border.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said shortly after 6:30 a.m. that he had spoken with his county emergency services department and confirmed the initial reports showed the quake had been "felt as far north as Niagara Falls and as south as Orchard Park."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told WBEN Radio that no injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service issued a statement saying it was unknown whether there was any damage from the quake.

The Canadian government's Earthquakes Canada reported a 4.2 magnitude earthquake.

Small quakes are not unheard of in Western New York. In May 2020, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake that was felt by Hamburg residents. A 4.4 magnitude quake in May 2013 in Quebec was felt on both sides of the border.