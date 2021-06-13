$3.5 million in stimulus funds to aid minority-owned Buffalo businesses

Minority-owned businesses in Buffalo will get a boost from $3.5 million in federal stimulus money, Mayor Byron W. Brown said Sunday.

The new federal aid will help pay for grants to existing businesses, try to attract entrepreneurs and startup companies to Buffalo and provide technical assistance to business owners.

The program is meant to help Black, Latino and other minority business owners who often lack access to capital and face additional obstacles in launching and growing their companies, officials said.

“Businesses, we want you to know that money will be available and help is on the way,” Brown said at the city’s Beverly Grey Business Exchange Center, on East Utica Street, which will administer the program.

Brown and other officials said decades of discriminatory practices have produced a wealth gap between white and minority communities and made it that much harder for people of color to start their own businesses.

This type of assistance is particularly vital today as the region and the world recovers from a Covid-19 pandemic that disproportionately affected minority communities, Rep. Brian Higgins said.

“We have to grow back in a more equitable and inclusive way,” Higgins said.