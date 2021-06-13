$3.5 million in stimulus funds to aid minority-owned Buffalo businesses

Minority-owned businesses in Buffalo will get a boost from $3.5 million in federal stimulus money, Mayor Byron W. Brown said Sunday.
The new federal aid will help pay for grants to existing businesses, try to attract entrepreneurs and startup companies to Buffalo and provide technical assistance to business owners.
The program is meant to help Black, Latino and other minority business owners who often lack access to capital and face additional obstacles in launching and growing their companies, officials said.
“Businesses, we want you to know that money will be available and help is on the way,” Brown said at the city’s Beverly Grey Business Exchange Center, on East Utica Street, which will administer the program.
Brown and other officials said decades of discriminatory practices have produced a wealth gap between white and minority communities and made it that much harder for people of color to start their own businesses.
This type of assistance is particularly vital today as the region and the world recovers from a Covid-19 pandemic that disproportionately affected minority communities, Rep. Brian Higgins said.
“We have to grow back in a more equitable and inclusive way,” Higgins said.
Supporting minority business owners benefits Buffalo, because as they succeed they can hire more people, invest more in the city and pass their companies down to their children and grandchildren, said Shatorah Donovan, the city’s chief diversity officer.
“We’re about building generational wealth,” Donovan said.
Both Brown and Nia Badger referred to the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, when a white mob brutally attacked the Greenwood section of Tulsa, Okla., destroying a thriving Black business district known as the “Black Wall Street.”
“It was a hub of all businesses,” said Badger, the owner of MMW Style Studio. “And of course, when you see a business and a community thriving it brings people, it brings community. And your children don’t have to leave – your children don’t have to grow up and move to another city for better opportunity.”
Officials don’t yet know how much money the city will distribute to businesses that qualify for the assistance, nor how many businesses they expect to help through the program, said Derrick Parson, executive director of the Beverly Grey Center.
Donovan said any minority-owned business in Buffalo is eligible for aid, which could come in the form of a grant or non-monetary assistance such as mentoring, and flexibility is baked into the program.
This is Brown's third announcement in a week of programs that will receive funding through the federal American Rescue Plan.
Last Sunday, he revealed the city would use some of the funding to expand the Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program and to pay for scholarships to the Northland Workforce Training Center.
The city has received $166 million of its total $331 million in federal stimulus funding, which the city will distribute through a vehicle Brown has deemed the "Buffalo Transformation Fund."
The city is seeking suggestions for how to spend this aid through its website.