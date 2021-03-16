 Skip to main content
$3.36 million in Greenway funds OK'd for Town of Niagara park
$3.36 million in Greenway funds OK'd for Town of Niagara park

The committee that controls Niagara River Greenway funds in Niagara County awarded $3.36 million Tuesday to Veterans Memorial Park in the Town of Niagara.

The new allocation would cover the construction of a "community square," including a restroom and concession stand building; a 30-foot clock tower surrounded with gardens, walkways and old-fashioned light poles; a miniature golf course; six bocce courts; and a dog park.

From 2017 to 2020, the park project received almost $1 million in Greenway cash. Most of that money has not been spent because construction bids exceeded the budget, according to the town's application.

The new allocation would include upfront cash of $1.28 million from the town's current Greenway account – each of the Niagara County communities hosting Niagara Power Project infrastructure has one – and an agreement for the Greenway to provide $160,000 a year for 15 years to pay off a town bond issue for the work in the 125-acre park off Lockport Road.

