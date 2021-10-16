 Skip to main content
$3,3 million state grant will transform baseball facilities in South Buffalo's Okell Park
$3,3 million state grant will transform baseball facilities in South Buffalo's Okell Park

Baseball facilities in South Buffalo’s Okell Park will get a major upgrade thanks to a state grant of $3.3 million, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, announced in a press conference in the park Saturday.

The project will include installation of a new synthetic turf field, rebuilding and relocating several baseball and T-ball diamonds, improved lighting and a new scoreboard, Kennedy said.

The concession building also will be upgraded, indoor batting cages will be installed and a playground will be renovated. Utilities and drainage also will be improved.

Joining Kennedy for the announcement were Mayor Byron W. Brown, South Council Member Chris Scanlon and Joe Insera, president of the South Buffalo Baseball Association. Scanlon got the project started in 2019 by arranging for an $18,000 topographical and geotechnical survey, along with an environment review.

The South Buffalo Baseball Association fields 23 house teams and eight travel teams with players ages 6 to 15. This year the program served more than 250 youngsters.

