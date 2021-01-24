2nd WNY hospital ordered to treat Covid-19 patient with experimental drug

A nurse called Kingdollar Friday night, again saying the hospital pharmacy could not find Dickinson’s medication, said Kingdollar, who then called the family's attorneys.

“We are feeling a bit unsettled about the fact that they misplaced her medication, and she was making progress,” Kingdollar said.

After receiving the first two doses, Dickinson’s condition improved. Her ventilator was turned down, and doctors were starting the process of trying to bring her out of a medically induced coma, Kingdollar said.

Madjeski ultimately secured three additional doses, which were delivered to the hospital Saturday at 12:30 p.m. But Kingdollar now is concerned that her mother’s progress is impacted because she was not administered the third dose last Thursday.

But Madjewski is reassuring Kingdollar that if her mother did not receive a third dose before Saturday, it shouldn’t make too much of a difference as some doctors prescribe the medicine to be taken every other day, Kingdollar said.

Dickinson, who has four grandchildren, turned 65 last December and had just retired. She contracted Covid-19 after her husband had been exposed to a business partner who was unaware at the time that he had been exposed to the virus, Kingdollar said.