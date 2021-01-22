2nd Buffalo area nursing home worker dies from Covid-19

For Johnson, the end came swiftly.

“I went over his house on Dec. 18 and put food on his back porch. I spoke to him from my car with the window down. He seemed fine. On Saturday, he texted me and said, ‘Have a blessed day.’ His son found him the next day unresponsive at 5:13 a.m.,” Kim Johnson said. “The first responders got his heart going and rushed him to ECMC.

“They found fluid around his lungs. He had pneumonia. They did everything they could. They kept trying to revive him. They tried about seven times, but he kept coding. At 7:25 a.m., he was pronounced dead.”

Known as a kindhearted man who years ago adopted two boys as a single father, Johnson’s coworkers and others say it is hard to believe he has died.

“It is so weird. We talked about the vaccination. He wasn’t going to get it. I said, ‘Adrienne, you have to get it. You have health issues.’ He never got the chance to get it,” said Mary McCabe, a diet technician at Williamsville Suburban, who worked with him for years at Erie County Medical Center. “This is heartbreaking. He was a super nice guy. It’s just so scary.”