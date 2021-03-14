29-year-old Buffalo man dies after shooting

A 29-year-old Buffalo man died after a shooting early Sunday morning.
Buffalo police said the man, who was not identified, was struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle in the 200 block of Johnson Street, between Sycamore and Genesee streets. Police responded to the call at 4:30 a.m.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was later declared dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.
