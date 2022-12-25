29,000 remain without power in Buffalo area

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restoring power to thousands who remain without it is not going to be an easy fix, County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted this morning after speaking with a National Grid executive.

There were more than 29,000 customers without power in Erie and Niagara counties as of noon, according to utility companies.

National Grid said at noon that more than 25,000 were without power in Erie County and about 2,000 were without power in Niagara County.

"They are dealing with substations in Buffalo being snowed in and frozen, as well as usual loss of power due to trees and power lines down," Poloncarz said.

He said the county is assisting National Grid in getting to locations and helping to clear them for work crews.

New York State Electric and Gas had about 1,500 customers in Erie County without power around noon.

Among those in Buffalo who haven't had power since Friday were Amanda Hopper, Marysia Paradis and their two roommates who share an apartment on Allen Street in Allentown.

By Sunday morning, their apartment was down to 50 degrees, said Hopper.

They've been doing everything that can to try to trap warmth in their home.

"We put a terracotta pot on top of a candle. We've been boiling water in a pot. ... We have comforters nailed up over every couple of feet of the door frame to keep the heat in," Hopper said.

Allentown roommates try to stay warm, 2 days after losing power

Amanda Hopper and her roommates have been trying to stay warm in their Allentown apartment after losing power midday Friday. They have nailed comforters over the door, boiled water in a pot and put a terracotta pot over a candle to create warmth.

They're worried about their pets – three cats, three rabbits and a lizard. They've been passing around the cold-blooded reptile, taking turns holding it under their shirts, to keep it warm. "Like a baby," Hopper said.

Hopper said she is a nursing assistant and emergency room tech at Sisters Hospital and hasn't been able to get to work. Her roommates are volunteer EMTs. They tried to drive in their 4-wheel drive Jeep to try to help, but there were so many cars stuck in roadways, there was nowhere for them to go.

"We couldn't make it out there," Hopper said.

With no idea when their power would be restored, the roommates reached out for help on the Buffalo Blizzard 2022 Facebook group Sunday morning. Soon, a neighbor who has power – and heat – offered up his home. The roommates were busy packing up their stuff to make the trek.

"I think it's amazing. I love the generosity of everyone banding together," Hopper said.

These were total number of customers without power as of shortly after noon:

• Buffalo - 18,877

• Amherst - 3,378

• Cheektowaga - 1,860

• Town of Tonawanda - 1,365

• Clarence - 588

• Wilson - 526

• Lackawanna - 373

• Newfane - 292

• Royalton - 230

• Hartland - 219

• Lewiston - 212

• North Tonawanda - 211

• Village of Lancaster - 102

