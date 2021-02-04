 Skip to main content
280 Buffalo police officers receive Covid-19 vaccinations
Erie County Covid-19 vaccination clinic

A preparation station at the Erie County Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Company in Bowmansville on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham

About 280 members of the Buffalo Police Department have received Covid-19 vaccinations so far.

Capt. Jeffrey Rinaldo said Wednesday that about 100 officers have received shots at the state vaccination site at the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

Catholic Health announced that about 180 Buffalo officers were vaccinated last weekend at its Sisters of Charity Hospital sites on Main Street and in Cheektowaga.

Mark Sullivan, CEO of Catholic Health, said that organization also has vaccinated members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the Niagara Falls Police Department, State Police, state court security officers, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police and investigators for the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

So far, Catholic Health said it has administered more than 12,000 first doses and more than 6,000 second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at sites in Erie and Niagara counties.

