 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

28 people confirmed dead in Buffalo Niagara blizzard; city deaths rise to 20

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Blizzard

Snow-covered trees lean outside homes in Buffalo's Elmwood Village on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

At least 28 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard, officials have confirmed.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said late Monday afternoon that the county medical examiner has confirmed a total of 27 storm-related deaths in the county.

And Niagara County on Sunday reported one confirmed storm death: A 27-year-old Lockport man who was pronounced dead Sunday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

In the City of Buffalo alone, Buffalo police spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge said that the storm-related death toll in the city now stands at 20 people. 

"The Buffalo Police Department has retrieved 18 of these precious souls," Mayor Byron W. Brown said at a 12:30 p.m. Monday storm briefing. "That is not an easy thing to do. Our police officers are human. It is painful to find members of your community that are deceased."

People are also reading…

"This has been a very difficult and dangerous storm," he added. "It's been described as a once-in-a-generation storm and everything that has been forecast we have gotten in the City of Buffalo and then some."

Of the 27 deaths in Erie County, Poloncarz said 14 were found outside; four were from having no heat; three were from an EMS delay; three were found in a vehicle; and three were from cardiac events during shoveling or snowblowing.

Cars return to the roads in Buffalo on Christmas Day after a blizzard.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Hochul seeks federal disaster declaration for Erie, Genesee counties

Hochul seeks federal disaster declaration for Erie, Genesee counties

Gov. Kathy Hochul has formally asked President Biden for a federal emergency disaster declaration for Erie and Genesee counties, enabling the region to obtain immediate direct aid to support the ongoing response, search-and-rescue, and recovery efforts after the deadly blizzard.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Vehicles travel down snowy Elmwood Avenue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News