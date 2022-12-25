28,000 remain without power in Buffalo area

Restoring power to thousands who remain without it is not going to be an easy fix, County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted this morning after speaking with a National Grid executive.

There were almost 28,000 people without power in Buffalo and nearby suburbs as of 4 a.m., according to poweroutage.us.

National Grid said 26,712 were without power in Erie County and 2,230 were without power in Niagara County.

"They are dealing with substations in Buffalo being snowed in and frozen, as well as usual loss of power due to trees and power lines down," Poloncarz said.

He said the county is assisting National Grid in getting to locations and helping to clear them for work crews.

"Our field force will continue to work around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible in challenging conditions," National Grid said in a 7 a.m. update.