27 people confirmed dead in Buffalo Niagara blizzard; city deaths rise to 20

At least 27 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard, officials have confirmed.
Buffalo police spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge said at 8:45 a.m. that the death toll in the City of Buffalo related to the storm now stands at 20 people.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has confirmed three deaths each in Amherst and Cheektowaga.
And Niagara County on Sunday reported one confirmed storm death: A 27-year-old Lockport man who was pronounced dead Sunday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.
"We have many more 911 calls regarding dead bodies that we are also working diligently to get to to confirm and recover," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday evening. "We are also working very hard to complete welfare checks in an effort to reduce potential deaths."
He said the deaths were of people found outside and in cars.
Both Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown on Sunday said they expected the number of deaths to rise.
Poloncarz is expected to provide an update on total deaths from the storm in the county at a briefing at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
