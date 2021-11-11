250 pounds of cuteness: Baby rhino makes public debut at the Buffalo Zoo

A frisky baby Indian rhinoceros, all perky ears and what looks like taut body armor, made her public debut at the Buffalo Zoo Thursday.

"She looks adorable," Lucas Szczesniak said. "Such a cute little rhino."

"It's so exciting watching her play," said Patti Thompson from Niagara Falls. "They're very cool-looking animals. Prehistoric."

About 50 people who arrived early watched gleefully as the small rhino frolicked about and occasionally raced toward her mom in short bursts if she got too far away.

The rhino, the fifth offspring of 24-year-old Tashi, weighed 130 pounds at birth on Oct. 16.

Pumpkins on the ground were chomped on by mother and daughter. When the baby rhino realized Tashi stepped away to get an apple offered by an animal keeper, she rushed across the enclosure to catch up.

"It is super cute," said Athena Smyntek, 9, of Lackawanna, with her mother, Kelly. "I love how the little baby rhino runs."

Sisters Brooke Skiba and Brittany Hensel brought children from Salamanca for the occasion. So did Lisa Harris of Geneva.