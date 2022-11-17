$242K potential settlement for Buffalo firefighter fired over medical marijuana use

The city has framed its legal defense around protecting the safety of residents.

"Scott Martin’s union and the city have bargained over, adopted, and continued their drug and alcohol testing contractual provisions, waiving the union members’ individualistic rights," according to a court filing from the city earlier this year. "The decision to do so is rational and supported by public policy.

"Our children are caught in attics during fires, desperately needing the timely, un-slowed responses of physically fit and qualified firefighters," according to the filing. "Our parents, suffering cardiac arrest, desperately need the quick and un-slowed ministrations of department members. Our firefighters, entering burning structures, deserve to work safely alongside their co-workers. At what point does the individualistic preference of a sole member — re-framed by Scott Martin as a 'right' and even 'disability' – trump the crying need of our community to fully qualified first responders, unaffected by substances? The fire commissioner was right. He wanted to protect our children, our parents. And the union was right too: They were willing to submit to the city’s proposed drug policy."

Martin has said he preferred taking the medical marijuana to the medications his doctors prescribed to treat his back pain like the opioid OxyContin and later shots of Tramadol into his lower spine.