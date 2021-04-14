24-year-old Warsaw man dies in ATV accident

A 24-year-old Warsaw man died Wednesday in an ATV accident, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

At 6:56 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person trapped underneath an ATV on Miller Road near the railroad crossing. The first deputy on the scene at 7:02 a.m. discovered the body, who was later identified as 24-year-old Gregory E. Kersch.

A preliminary investigation and crash data indicate that Kersch was traveling alone on the vehicle and was northbound on Miller Road when he struck the signal light post at the railroad crossing. Kersch was ejected from the ATV.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Investigators do not believe a train was in the area at the time of the crash nor that anyone else was involved.

