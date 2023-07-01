Mike and Amy Lesakowski did not think it was a coincidence.

On Thursday, the ninth day of the 11 Day Power Play Community Shift at LECOM Harborcenter, the founders of the charity round-the-clock hockey game were a little stressed. They were still short of the $10 million cumulative fundraising goal for the annual tournament started in 2017, and believed was possible by Saturday's final shift.

About 3 p.m., the score of the game, in which dozens of teams complete three-hour shifts, was knotted 1111 to 1111. Amy Lesakowski snapped a photo of the scoreboard, as did her staff member Sara Schumacher. About an hour later, the 11 Day Power Play eclipsed the $10 million mark two days before this year's event ended, after a surge of giving.

"Whenever we ask people to rally, they always do," Mike Lesakowski said. "That's kind of what we do around here, the people in the community. I think that's one of the coolest parts of having this event in Buffalo. People are so generous and come together."

"It's as if someone was watching over us," said Amy Lesakowski, the executive director of the annual event. "We're incredibly proud of Buffalo."

The 11 Day Power Play Community Shift wrapped up its seventh year with a record 2,300 players, who all fundraised for three beneficiaries: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Camp Good Days. The bulk of the money goes directly to cancer research, the couple emphasized.

Organizers set $1 million as an annual goal. This year's players hoped to break an annual fundraising record of more than $1.65 million.

From money raised through the annual community event and two Guinness World Record triumphs for longest hockey game, the immunotherapy lab and cancer research center at Roswell Park have been named after the 11 Day Power Play.

The progress of immunotherapy as a cancer treatment has encouraged event founders. Amy Lesakowski said she was fortunate to receive immunotherapy in 2008 through a clinical trial at Roswell Park when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, but similar treatments were unavailable for the lung cancer to which her husband's mother succumbed in 2013. Both events fueled the Lesakowskis' desire to lead a community effort to support cancer research.

Immunotherapy has since become a more common and versatile form of cancer treatment, with less damaging effects than chemotherapy and radiation.

The Lesakowskis meet each year with Roswell Park administration to learn about projects related to cancer research that need funding, and they sit on the scientific advisory committee to learn more.

There's meaning behind the bar-league style hockey games in which some teams face midnight puck drops. Mike Lesakowski said it's common for participants to become emotional because of their own connections to cancer.

"People think it's a hockey game, but there's people who play for pretty personal reasons," he said. "They try not to lose sight of that."

The hockey is wide-ranging in skill level. The Sabres alumni and Sabres coaches teams still lead the all-time fundraising mark, at about $350,000 and $275,000 respectively, but they compete, too.

Quentin Musty, the Hamburg native picked in the first round of the NHL draft by the San Jose Sharks, competed in the event last year. Rochester native Ryan Walsh, a sixth-round pick by the Boston Bruins, made his way into Harborcenter for his shift on Saturday.

But there's also a team of men in their 60s who've played pickup hockey together for about 40 years and sign up for the event each year, the organizers said. The youngest player competing is 11, the oldest 84. Word of mouth has led to participants arriving from Las Vegas, Iowa, North Carolina and Maryland, with a sizable contingent coming west on the State Thruway from Rochester.

"It's almost like Christmas Day for our players to be part of this," Amy Lesakowski said. Many participants begin fundraising in November and organize pools, golf tournaments and meat raffles to draw support.

She praised her husband for setting an example. He remains the largest all-time fundraiser and has played the most shifts of any competitor. He was gearing up for three more on Saturday.

There's a group of veterans who are eager to dethrone him, she said.

The focus, however, remains finding a cure for cancer. That quest keeps the Lesakowskis looking forward.

"We've been getting a lot of texts lately," Amy Lesakowski said, "asking 'When do you think we'll hit $20 million?' "