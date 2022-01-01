2022 Covid-19 pandemic coverage

Below you'll find our daily coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak. Here are also the latest map and statistics for Western New York.
Jan. 1
New year, similar pandemic woes as another Covid-19 surge arrives: Covid-19 cases remained high. Some businesses closed temporarily. Many people wondered if they would resume or continue to work at home. And anxious parents worried their school-aged children might return to remote learning. Read more
Don Granato returns from Covid protcol to take his spot behind Sabres' bench: Granato, who entered Covid-19 protocol on Sunday, missed the last two games. Assistant Matt Ellis directed the club in Wednesday's loss to New Jersey in KeyBank Center and Thursday's loss to the New York Islanders in UBS Arena. Read more
All remaining performances of 'Hamilton' canceled at Shea's Performing Arts Center: All of the remaining performances of the touring production of “Hamilton” in Shea’s Performing Arts Center have been canceled due to Covid-19, a theater spokesman announced. Read more