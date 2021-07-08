2021 WNY Catholic Charities Appeal falls almost 10% short of fundraising goal

Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced Thursday that it raised $9 million in cash and pledges for its 2021 appeal, which is 90.3% of its goal.
The appeal's fundraising total has dropped significantly each of the past three years.
Catholic Charities ended up raising $8.4 million through their annual appeal, $1.6 million short of its $10 million goal.
The 2021 appeal raised over $600,000 more in donations than last year's appeal, which raised slightly more than $8.4 million.
"I'm very optimistic about next year, and I'm happy about this year," said Rick Cronin, Catholic Charities Appeal 2021 chairman, in a telephone interview Thursday.
"This year, I think Catholic Charities, just like the Western New York economy, is pulling itself out and people recognize that there are people that need help, and more of them were able to help because the economy got better," he said.
Cronin said about $300,000 was raised in the last few weeks of this year's appeal to reach $9 million in funding.
"Going back a year and a half, we had a good sense of optimism from the parish workshops," he said. "The concern about the clergy abuse and the bankruptcy was still there, but it wasn't all consuming, and things seemed to go along at a nice pace, fundraising-wise."
In mid-March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the economy shut down and parishes closed, affecting Catholic Charities' ability to collect donations, and yet the appeal still raised $8.4 million, Cronin said.
The annual appeal helps to fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities at dozens of sites across all eight counties of Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit all 161 parishes throughout the Diocese of Buffalo’s Fund for the Faith.
According to Catholic Charities officials, its programs and services helped more than 149,000 individuals of all faiths, ages and ethnicities in 2020.
The services included basic emergency assistance, food pantries, mental health and substance use treatment, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance and youth and family support services.
"Given the fact that we knew we were still in a pandemic and where we ended up last year, we kind of prepared for this outcome. We truthfully thought that maybe the $10 million would be a stretch," said Clara S. Moran, chief development officer for Catholic Charities.
Moran said the $10 million goal that was set was based on community needs.
"We're trying to look at efficiencies and we're trying to find creative solutions to still deliver a quality service to our clients," she said. "We implemented new ideas and some cost-saving things so that we could still have a successful appeal and be good stewards of the dollar."