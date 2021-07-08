2021 WNY Catholic Charities Appeal falls almost 10% short of fundraising goal

Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced Thursday that it raised $9 million in cash and pledges for its 2021 appeal, which is 90.3% of its goal.

The appeal's fundraising total has dropped significantly each of the past three years.

'Difficult decisions' loom as Catholic Charities misses fundraising goal Catholic Charities ended up raising $8.4 million through their annual appeal, $1.6 million short of its $10 million goal.

The 2021 appeal raised over $600,000 more in donations than last year's appeal, which raised slightly more than $8.4 million.

"I'm very optimistic about next year, and I'm happy about this year," said Rick Cronin, Catholic Charities Appeal 2021 chairman, in a telephone interview Thursday.

"This year, I think Catholic Charities, just like the Western New York economy, is pulling itself out and people recognize that there are people that need help, and more of them were able to help because the economy got better," he said.

Cronin said about $300,000 was raised in the last few weeks of this year's appeal to reach $9 million in funding.

"Going back a year and a half, we had a good sense of optimism from the parish workshops," he said. "The concern about the clergy abuse and the bankruptcy was still there, but it wasn't all consuming, and things seemed to go along at a nice pace, fundraising-wise."