2021 Decorators' Show House, on 'Millionaires' Row,' has been selected

The 2021 Decorators’ Show House has been selected, and it is along "Millionaires' Row" on Buffalo's Delaware Avenue.

The Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News announced the 21st Decorators' Show House is the Grace Millard Knox House at 800 Delaware Ave.

The 48,000-square-foot French Baroque-style home most recently served as headquarters for the Computer Task Group (CTG). It was purchased in June 2020 by well-known Buffalo personal injury lawyer Ross Cellino for the new corporate headquarters of his law firm, Cellino Law, according to a recent article in The Buffalo News.

For now, Cellino Law will remain in its current office in the Main Place Tower until its lease expires at the end of September 2021. The firm will then move to the mansion, according to The Buffalo News.

The Grace Millard Knox House is expected to be open for public viewing from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18. A “sneak peek” of the undecorated home is scheduled for May 8 and 9, and May 15 and 16. More information will be available on the Junior League of Buffalo’s website at jlbuffalo.org.