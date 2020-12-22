2021 Decorators' Show House, on 'Millionaires' Row,' has been selected

The 2021 Decorators’ Show House has been selected, and it is along "Millionaires' Row" on Buffalo's Delaware Avenue.
The Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News announced the 21st Decorators' Show House is the Grace Millard Knox House at 800 Delaware Ave.
The 48,000-square-foot French Baroque-style home most recently served as headquarters for the Computer Task Group (CTG). It was purchased in June 2020 by well-known Buffalo personal injury lawyer Ross Cellino for the new corporate headquarters of his law firm, Cellino Law, according to a recent article in The Buffalo News.
For now, Cellino Law will remain in its current office in the Main Place Tower until its lease expires at the end of September 2021. The firm will then move to the mansion, according to The Buffalo News.
The Grace Millard Knox House is expected to be open for public viewing from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18. A “sneak peek” of the undecorated home is scheduled for May 8 and 9, and May 15 and 16. More information will be available on the Junior League of Buffalo’s website at jlbuffalo.org.
The house was built from 1915 to 1918 for Grace Millard Knox, wife of the late Seymour H. Knox, and their children Seymour H. Jr., Marjorie and Dorothy. Seymour H. Knox, vice president of the Woolworth Co. and chairman of Marine Trust Co., never lived in the house, according to a 2013 Buffalo News article on this and other mansions along historic Delaware Avenue.
It was built by New York City architect Charles Pierrepont H. Gilbert. The mansion stayed in the family until 1969, when it became home to the old Montefiore Club, a private’s men’s club. Computer Task Group bought it in 1978 as its new headquarters.
Area decorators will be invited to a “bidding day” at the show house March 3 to start the process of submitting design proposals for rooms and spaces, according to the Junior League. Decorators interested in participating may contact Debi Scherer at dscherer68@gmail.com.
The Grace Millard Knox House will be the 21st Decorators’ Show House sponsored by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News. The Palmer Centennial House, 288 Lincoln Parkway, was the site of the 2019 Decorators’ Show House.
Since 1981, Decorators’ Show Houses have raised more than $4.4 million to benefit 23 local cultural and human service organizations.
Applications for the grant proceeds of the 21st Decorators’ Show House will be available in 2022.