2021 Covid-19 pandemic coverage

March 13

A Covid-19 survivor who spent 103 days in the hospital remembers his 'journey': Juan Phillips only recently learned the details of what he endured and how close he came to becoming one of the first Covid-19 deaths in the region. Read more

From the editor: One year and counting since we left the newsroom: In our lifetimes, there has never been a story like Covid-19. Despite the conditions, News reporters and photographers were in hospitals, at protests and taking pictures from front yards. But much of what you read, on your phone or in your newspaper, was reported from kitchen tables, bedrooms turned into offices, front porches and attics. Thanks to video calls, we have seen it all. Read more

Experts say ransomware attack on Buffalo Public Schools should have been anticipated: "It’s very common for schools to be targeted," said Holly Hubert, founder of Amherst-based GlobalSecurityIQ. It is still unclear whether students will return to class on Monday after the cyberattack. Read more

Discount Diva: Thousands of consumer complaints came out of the pandemic – with more to come: The Attorney General's Office is warning consumers about some outright scams that have grown out of the health crisis. Read more

Vaccine clinics planned for veterans of all ages in the Southern Tier: Veterans of all ages who are enrolled with the VA Western New York Healthcare System will have access to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at clinics in the Jamestown and Olean areas. Read more

Online waiting list for Covid-19 vaccine eligibility now includes all Allegany County adults: The online waiting list for Allegany County residents who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine has been updated to include those who are 18 years old and older, the Allegany Department of Health announced Friday. Read more

The Editorial Board: A year on, an underperforming nation has urgent pandemic lessons to learn: As a nation, we haven’t performed well and we should assume now that another pandemic is a certainty, sooner or later. The country needs to learn hard lessons about the necessity of a central authority, guided by science. Read more

March 12

Error means not enough Covid-19 vaccines at Fredonia clinic for those with appointments: Some people who had scheduled appointment for vaccines at a clinic in Fredonia today won't be getting those shots, the Chautauqua County Health Department announced Friday morning. "Due to an issue with the NYS website, there were more appointments provided for the clinic today in Fredonia than are actually available," an emailed statement from the county Health Department said. Read more

A year into Covid, workers get used to juggling home and office: For most, the harried nature of last spring's upheaval has settled into a new kind of routine – with new challenges and new demands. Read more

Covid will permanently change the face of retail. Just look at the Elmwood strip: As a result of being deemed nonessential during the state's mandatory shutdowns, many small businesses in the Elmwood Village were forced to quickly and drastically change the way they do business. Read more

Think Covid-19 is bad? You should have been a physician, or patient, in the 1800s: Dr. Thomas C. Rosenthal's new historical novel dives into the life, times and career of Dr. Jabez Allen. Read more

March 11

Best of friends, two grandmothers died leaving Wyoming County vaccination clinic: The two grandmothers had been the best of friends for 50 years, so it was not surprising that they went for their Covid-19 vaccines together. Both were eager to safely be with their families again. But Jessie Y. Button and Jacquelin M. "Jackie" Simpson never made it home. Read more

Batavia detainees eligible for Covid-19 shots still waiting for vaccine: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is working on a plan with the state Health Department to vaccinate 85 detainees in Batavia who qualify for a Covid-19 shot. Read more

No more mandatory quarantine for New Yorkers after domestic travel starting April 1: Authorities say travelers "should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread – wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings" – even for those who are fully vaccinated. Read more

Second ex-Russell's worker alleges firing over Covid-19 reporting violations: A second former employee has sued prominent Buffalo restaurateur Russell Salvatore, his partner Mark Jerge, and Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More. Read more

'Help the helpers': Foundations help nonprofits on front lines of the pandemic: More than 300 Western New York organizations are sharing $4.5 million in January grants from the Western New York Covid-19 Community Response Fund. Read more

M&T Bank takes steps toward returning employees to offices: Starting April 5, the Buffalo-based bank will begin a "a voluntary, measured and phased return-to-office" at three of its locations, a bank spokeswoman said. Read more

Jeff Miers: How we survived a year without ‘the magic,’ and what’s next: "Let’s keep our souls and spirits in shape, so we’re ready when we all meet again," writes Jeff Miers. Read more

Collection: Learning in the pandemic: How two families are coping: In September, families across the Buffalo Niagara region faced new challenges as the 2020-2021 school year began amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Some parents in suburban districts sent their children back to classrooms as part of a hybrid remote/in-person learning format. Families in the Buffalo Public Schools did not have that option, and many had to adjust to having their living rooms and dining rooms turned into classrooms as their children attended school remotely. Read more

March 10

Racial disparities plague vaccine rollout in WNY and across U.S.: As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout accelerates, the pandemic is gradually loosing its grip on both the region and the state. But not everyone has equal access to vaccines and vaccination sites – and Black, Asian and Hispanic New Yorkers, in particular, have seen disproportionately low vaccination rates. Read more

Cuomo's decision on age change added 500,000 to vaccination eligibility: "As more people get vaccinated and as supply expands from the federal government, we are increasing eligibility as we always said we would," a Health Department statement said. Read more

Local officials plan to fill budget holes, expand internet access with stimulus funds: The holes that the pandemic blew through the region's local government budgets will soon be overflowing with federal dollars, thanks to the federal stimulus plan. Read more

My View: Counting the days of Covid-19 captivity: "It’s been 18 days since my second Covid-19 vaccine. Before Covid-19, I was a baby-rocker at Oishei Children’s Hospital. I am also a member of their Family Advisory Council. So when I received an email that Kaleida Health volunteers were eligible for the vaccine, I leaped at the opportunity," writes Vickie Rubin. Read more

March 9

Does Cuomo's latest expansion of vaccine eligibility make things better – or worse?: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's unexpected decision Tuesday to expand the pool of people who will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccinations fits neatly into the reaction pattern regarding the pandemic that has played out repeatedly in recent weeks: Cautious optimism, tempered with worry. Read more

As Erie County vaccinations rise, restrictions loosen for those who have had shots: The CDC advised that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless they show symptoms. Read more

Western New York school districts eye plans for federal stimulus money: In earlier rounds of Covid-19 relief funding, the federal government appropriated money for school districts, which, in turn, saw their state aid reduced in equal amounts to help New York plug its own budget gap. Read more

As Covid-19 deaths pass 2,500, more rural communities of WNY grapple with grief: In the eight-county region of Western New York, 443 people died outside of Erie and Niagara counties from October through February. Read more

Schumer takes victory lap to tout benefits of new stimulus bill: The Democratic majority leader revealed details of the legislation championed by President Biden and intended to counter Covid-19's economic impacts in New York and across the country. Read more

BTF gets another 60 days to discuss petition to halt school reopening: "We still feel that there are problems in the schools that need to be corrected so that they're safe when the kids return," Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore said. Read more

The Editorial Board: New York must ensure that its rural regions have easy access to vaccines: "Health officials should continue to monitor the rollout in rural areas to be sure that every New Yorker who wants a vaccine is able to schedule one without difficulty," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

March 8

Pregnant? Considering a Covid-19 vaccine? Here's what you need to know: For women who are expecting, or planning to get pregnant in the future, the decision about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine can be especially stressful. Read more

Buffalo Public Schools tweaks no-spectator policy to allow some Senior Night fans: The school district, which had stuck to a no-spectator policy for its high school basketball games out of concern over Covid-19, is making an exception for Senior Night. Read more

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site to open in Niagara Falls: The Conference and Event Center, 101 Old Falls St., is one of 10 new state-run sites announced Monday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Read more

Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments in Niagara Falls disappear in 19 minutes: For about 200 lucky senior citizens, Monday was the day they've been waiting for, the day they could obtain a Covid-19 vaccination appointment in Niagara Falls. Read more

Pandemic Lessons: If we all have shots, why can't we lose masks?: Unless you’re surrounded by vaccinated people, act as if you, too, don’t have the vaccine. Wear a mask. Keep distance. Read more

BPS superintendent keeps door ajar for allowing 7th- and 8th-graders to play varsity: Buffalo Public Schools still is concerned about safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. The district believes that the best way to have sports and prevent the spread of the virus is to limit the number of participants in athletics. Read more

The Editorial Board: Officials must use generous Covid-19 relief to sow seeds of long-term prosperity: "New York State residents certainly earned a generous amount of aid from the federal government in the past year as we coped with a once-in-a-century pandemic, but parts of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Package are unexpectedly generous," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

March 7

Restaurants to expand capacity to 75% if Covid-19 rates continue to fall: Restaurants throughout much of the state will be allowed to increase their capacity to 75% as of March 19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday during a conference call with reporters. Read more

Buffalo to get $350 million in federal pandemic stimulus bill: The vast sums of stimulus money that the House promised to New York State and its municipalities last month survived in the Senate version of the bill that's likely to become law this week, meaning Buffalo is on target to get $350 million – way more than it needs to patch the pandemic-related hole in its budget. Read more

Fully reopen schools? Here's what the Covid-19 numbers say: As of the end of February, more than 2,700 cases have been reported in the 38 school districts across Erie and Niagara counties. Those only include cases where students or teachers were on-site, as opposed to off-site working remotely from home. Read more

Tom Precious: My successful online journey to a Covid-19 vaccine appointment: "The solution would require precise timing and, as importantly, blazing speed on my part. Without both components coming together, there would be no Covid vaccine for me," writes Tom Precious. Read more

As remote learning drags on, some parents mobilize for school five days a week: Since high-risk sports returned to school and other recreational sports have been given the green light to reopen, some parents want to see full-time school on the list of openings. Read more

The Editorial Board: State’s approach on testing hurts students needing help, as well as those who are succeeding: "New York State education officials should rethink their push to cancel six Regents exams scheduled for June. Every student deserves a chance to shine, especially during a pandemic," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

March 6

Some seniors cry as they are vaccinated by staff of Grand Island drugstore: MaryEllen Manuszewski, a pharmacist at the store, said 170 people were vaccinated Thursday, another 170 Friday and 160 Saturday. "People are very grateful. A lot of tearing up," she said. Read more

Live performances can restart soon – but will venues open?: Venue operators are weighing the pros and cons of reopening under the new rules. Read more

Photos: Hundreds get Covid-19 vaccination from Grand Island pharmacy: Over 20 volunteers from Grand Island administered the Covid-19 vaccine to over 200 people who were 65 and over on Saturday. See more

Covid case ends Sacred Heart's girls basketball season: Sacred Heart’s season is over before the start of the Monsignor Martin playoffs. Read more

March 5

60% of doses at Genesee County vaccine site go to Erie, Niagara residents: Just under a quarter of the 3,500 vaccines that will be given out at the state-run mass vaccination site that opened Friday at Genesee County Community College will actually end up in the arms of residents of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, according to local health officials. About half were snatched up by Erie County residents. Read more

Buffalo VA uses first-in-the-nation system to vaccinate thousands of veterans: The local VA health network has provided initial vaccine doses to more than 14,000 veterans, most over the last six weeks. Read more and see photos from local vaccine clinics for veterans.

Buffalo parents question no-spectator policy at school basketball games: While the local governing body for high school athletics last week began allowing home teams to host up to two spectators for each one of their athletes, Buffalo Public Schools has stuck to a no-spectator policy. Read more

Bad news won't fade into background for Cuomo: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was under fire on the nursing home front, again, this time after the Wall Street Journal and New York Times on Thursday reported that top Cuomo aides altered a report before it was made public to undercount how many nursing home residents had died by last June from Covid-19. Read more

The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Vaccination acceleration, aggravation by donation and no-ignition competition: "Things are looking up for Western New York as vaccines start arriving in bulk, the weather moderates and creativity – along with generosity – opens the way to mass inoculations against Covid-19," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

March 4

5,000 Buffalo schools students to return to classrooms March 15: The next stage of reopening Buffalo Public Schools will begin March 15, when another 5,000 students will be phased back into classrooms amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

KeyBank Center becomes Erie County's newest vaccination site for those 65+: The opening of the newest vaccination clinic is the latest sign that vaccine availability is improving throughout the county. Read more

7,000 appointments at two rural vaccine sites snatched up in an hour: In counties such as Genesee and Cattaraugus, where the state has often been allotting between 100 and 200 doses a week, the new mass vaccination sites are greatly increasing the availability of vaccines. Read more

Judge may order ICE to take Batavia detainees to public vaccination clinics: “These folks deserve a chance to get the vaccine,” U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo said. Read more

State wants to cancel six Regents exams: New York State is poised to cancel six Regents exams scheduled for June because of the uneven learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Schoellkopf Health Center restarts resident visitation: The visits are allowed to take place in residents' rooms, but 6-foot social distancing is required, face masks must be worn and proper hand hygiene must be followed. Read more

Sean Kirst: In Lackawanna, a second vaccine dose feels like a new chance: Viola Blakely was among 360 people receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shots Wednesday at Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna. The church's pastor, the Rev. Mark Blue, is president of the Buffalo branch of the NAACP and a member of several vaccine equity task forces. The idea of holding the clinic at the church, he said, brings together all those roles. Read more

How some local theater companies are weathering the tempest: A year into a health crisis that has seen their business models challenged and their core means of commerce with their audience decimated, area theater companies continue to plan for a future sans in-person indoor gatherings. Read more

March 3

Mass vaccination site opens in Buffalo: 'It's a blessing': A mass Covid-19 vaccination clinic that opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo. Read more

Time – not religious debate – a factor in vaccination of local nuns: Despite some Catholic controversy regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, local Felician nuns are simply glad that they're getting vaccinated, regardless of vaccine type. Read more

State easing limits on residential, social gatherings: Starting March 22, the limit for outdoor residential gatherings will increase from 10 people to 25 people. The limit for indoor gatherings will remain at 10, according to state Budget Director Robert F. Mujica. Read more

Jury trials to resume March 22 as court officials work to assure safety: The state's chief judge has decided it's safe to bring people back to courtrooms for jury trials, but those trials will look a lot different than they once did. Read more

Alleged organized crime associate faces new charges of Covid-19 fraud, money laundering: Joseph C. Bella III, 48, is accused of running a company that made unauthorized purchases of Covid-19 test kits and then tried to sell them at nearly four times the price he paid for them. Read more

Niagara County to receive largest Covid-19 vaccine shipment ever: County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton announced Wednesday that 5,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's new one-dose vaccine are expected to arrive in Lockport next week, along with 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine the county has been using when it is available. Read more

Analysis: Cuomo sex harassment scandal is pushing out other issues at precarious moment: "Add the continuing march of Covid-19, worries over Covid-19 strains, vaccination distribution problems and a precariously perched economy to the time-consuming state budget discussions and the need for a fully engaged, undistracted governor becomes even more evident," writes Tom Precious. Read more

Vaccine shortages could be nothing but a memory soon: When it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine, it's still a cyberbrawl on the internet. But more sites, and larger availability, are on the way. Read more

WNY vaccine rollout already blunting the impact of Covid-19: The share of the regional population that has immunity to Covid-19, whether through the vaccine or by fighting off the disease, is growing rapidly as the rollout accelerates. Read more

Save the dates: Plans for some WNY home and garden events: Organizers of some local popular home and garden events have been making plans while keeping track of government guidelines and state and county restrictions due to Covid-19. Read more

Niagara women's basketball's series against Siena canceled, will apply for NCAA waiver: Niagara announced Wednesday that its series on Thursday and Friday at Siena has been canceled due to a positive Covid-19 test among Tier 1 personnel in Siena's program. Read more

The Editorial Board: Arrival of vaccines threatens to send a premature message of pandemic’s end: "We are still making our way through the forest. We need to hang on for a few more months before declaring victory," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

My View: Coaching special Olympians in a time of pandemic: "During these days of physical separation from our families and friends, I have been shown once again that there are ways that we can remain connected with others," writes Joyce Drzewiecki. Read more

Photos: Delavan Grider Community Center Covid-19 vaccination clinic: A mass Covid-19 vaccination clinic was held on Wednesday, March, 3, 2021, at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo. See more

March 2

Amherst, Clarence and Orchard Park see higher Covid-19 vaccination rates: When it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Erie County, affluence equals access. Read more

Nuns, other homebound to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to Erie County: The homebound, especially nuns, will receive the 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine that officials expect to arrive in Erie County by the end of the week. Read more

State's Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5%: The state's seven-day average of Covid-19 positive test results remains steady at 3.08% Monday. Read more

Democrats to repeal historic Covid-era powers granted to embattled Cuomo: Democratic leaders, under pressure from Republicans in the political minority as well as a growing number of Democratic members of the Assembly and Senate, pushed up a change to diminish the governor’s existing authority. Read more

'We're forgotten': Rural Allegany seeks boost to state's lowest vaccine rate: In a state of more than 19 million people, it is easy for 46,700 residents of Allegany County to feel overlooked. But an annoyance in normal times can have deadly consequences during a public health crisis. Read more

St. Bonaventure, Olean communities grieve for man who led as he lived: "DePerro is being lauded this week for his administrative skills and warm intuition, for the way he steered the university to new growth," writes Sean Kirst. Read more

Niagara men's basketball on pause due to Covid-19, awaits postseason status: Coach Greg Paulus offered no definitive answer as to whether the Purple Eagles will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, which is scheduled to begin Monday in Atlantic City, N.J. Read more

March 1

Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decline in WNY: One year since New York State's first Covid-19 case was identified, the recent data on the virus keeps trending in the right direction, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Read more

St. Bonaventure president dies of Covid-19: St. Bonaventure University President Dennis R. DePerro died Monday as a result of complications from Covid-19, the university announced. Read more

Taste of Buffalo, Allentown Art Festival among summer events planning comeback: A Taste of Buffalo, the nation's largest two-day food festival, announced Monday that it will be back in July. It's not the only festival planning a return. Read more

43North plans for return of competition this year: 43North plans to revive its business plan competition this year, following a one-year hiatus. But organizers are still working out what the program will look like and exactly when it will take place. Read more

An 'outlier': The SUNY campus that brought all students back during a pandemic: While many SUNY campuses hosted a quarter or less of their courses face to face in the fall, 87% of classes at Alfred State in Allegany County were in-person. Read more

The Editorial Board: Higgins is smart to start pushing to restart normal travel to Canada: "Economic and social patterns have been necessarily disrupted by the virus, but they are intrinsic to life in border communities," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

My View: Covid-19 confinement brings new awareness: "I do not like feeling restricted at this stage of life. However, it definitely beats the alternative," writes Michael K. Hall. Read more

Feb. 28

Covid-19 numbers still improving across Western New York and state: Covid-19 numbers for the state and region showed more improvement Sunday, with the seven-day average positivity rate falling to 3.14% statewide and to 1.89% in Western New York. Read more

The Smith family goes to school – during a pandemic: The Smith family, of Arcade, joins thousands of other families in Western New York in navigating the challenges that come with sending their children to school during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Planning is near impossible. How do you stay calm about the future?: In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we dive into strategies from mental health experts for navigating the coming months. Read more

More than 90 WNY bars and restaurants free from Covid-19 curfew again: A State Supreme Court justice on Saturday ruled in favor of a group of more than 90 Western New York bars and restaurants seeking to stay open past the state's 11 p.m. curfew, continuing a protracted legal ping-pong match between the businesses and state government. Read more

Feb. 27

Stimulus bill would bring Buffalo schools $245.1 million windfall: Buffalo city schools would receive a $245.1 million windfall under the Covid-19 stimulus bill the House passed early Saturday – a sum that equals more than a quarter of the school district's annual budget. Read more

Trudeau: Canadian, U.S. border to remain closed 'for now ... to keep safe': Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a prerecorded interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that will air Sunday, offered Canadians and Americans no hope that the border between the two countries will reopen anytime soon. Read more

Couples postpone weddings after Cuomo restricts dancing: 'The rules keep changing': The governor's latest regulations are such a downer that many brides would rather postpone their weddings – again – than celebrate under such restrictive circumstances. Read more

Delavan-Grider vaccination site will soon be open to all eligible Erie County residents: Originally open only to residents of 10 ZIP codes in Buffalo and Cheektowaga, the site will soon book Covid-19 vaccination appointments for all eligible Erie County residents. Read more

Erie County Health Department updates quarantine guidance: The changes apply only to those who are fully vaccinated or recovered from being infected with the virus. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Read more

Sean Kirst: At St. Bernard's, despite pandemic, they still have some fish to fry: At a church in Buffalo's Kaisertown, a tiny group of volunteers pulled off a knockout Lenten drive-up pandemic fish fry, in a neighborhood saddened by news of a bank shutdown across the street. Read more

Poloncarz says county can begin to vaccinate those 65 and older next week: The Erie County executive said the county will receive from New York State a weekly dedicated allocation of the vaccine for people in the 65 and older age group. Read more

Niagara County to move vaccination clinics to North Tonawanda: The clinics will move to Gratwick Fire Company. Read more

Feb. 26

Judge orders vaccination plan for ICE detainees in Batavia: A judge has ordered the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia to come up with a plan to vaccinate its most vulnerable detainees as the number of Covid-19 cases there surges. Read more

Buffalo superintendent expects more students to return to classrooms in March: Third-, fourth- and ninth-graders would be welcomed back to the classroom in March, as part of the next phase of reopening the Buffalo city schools during the Covid-19 pandemic. On Feb. 1, high school seniors, students in grades pre-K through second and those with the highest needs were invited back. Read more

Plenty of shots available at Delavan-Grider vaccine clinic: The first eight days of appointments for the pop-up East Side clinic were booked solid, but after that there's lots of room. Eligibility is restricted to residents of 10 Buffalo and Cheektowaga ZIP codes, which are home to much of the region's minority population. Read more

Covid-19 numbers continue to fall in New York State: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday that the positivity rate as of Thursday was 2.82%, the lowest it has been since Nov. 21. The seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.22%, the lowest since Nov. 26. There were 5,626 people hospitalized in the state Friday, the lowest number since Dec. 12. Read more

Canisius-Niagara men's basketball series canceled: The Canisius and Niagara men's basketball teams will not meet this weekend in the annual Battle of the Bridge series, and it is unclear if Niagara will continue its season into the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament. Niagara announced Thursday night that the series, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Gallagher Center, was canceled due to Covid-19 protocols. Read more

Section VI football season will be five weeks, two rounds of playoffs: Thanks to Covid-19, high school football in WNY is a spring sport this year. The five-week regular high school football season begins April 1 and ends May 1. Read more

CEO says he won't let USS The Sullivans sink: The Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park naval park is extending its All Hands on Deck fundraising campaign to raise money for emergency repairs to keep the USS Sullivans afloat. The campaign was begun in July to make up for reduced revenues because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Read more

Feb. 25

Sabres to admit fans to select games, starting March 20: The Buffalo Sabres are reopening KeyBank Center to fans for select games starting with the March 20 visit from the Boston Bruins, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Read more

17% of Erie County adults have at least one vaccine dose; Allegany has state's lowest rate: In Allegany County, only 3,500 people – or roughly 9% of all adult residents – had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Feb. 23. Read more

On Covid-19, should we be optimistic? Or pessimistic? (Or both?): Should we feel optimistic or pessimistic about the coming months of the Covid-19 pandemic? The answer is yes. Read more

Fired restaurant maintenance chief sues Salvatore, Jerge for $6 million: The former employee of Russell's Steaks, Chops & More and Salvatore's Grand Hotel contends his firing resulted from his complaint about co-owner Mark Jerge coming to work after testing positive for Covid-19. Read more

The Editorial Board: Feds’ ruling on student assessments strikes a sensible balance at a difficult moment: "The U.S. Department of Education made the right decision in denying the request to forgo state assessments this year," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

My View: Pandemic will give us the gift of presence: "Whether it be sports, theater or concert-going, we all have interests that have been dramatically altered and have left an emptiness in our lives," writes Diane Hyzy. Read more

Feb. 24

How music lovers have helped some of their favorite venues during the pandemic: While eligible venues wait for funds from the Save Our Stages Act to be disseminated – a process that has been, in the opinion of some local venue owners, both convoluted and too slow – they continue to bleed money with, in many cases, their doors remaining closed. The crowd business is among the hardest hit by the pandemic, with a reported $9 billion revenue loss in ticket sales alone during 2020 compounding massive losses in beverage and food revenue to create an economic crisis that many venues have found insurmountable. Read more

Biden, Trudeau agree to coordinate on border, but offer no immediate plans to ease restrictions: "Both leaders agreed to take a coordinated approach based on science and public health criteria when considering measures to ease Canada-U.S. border restrictions in the future," said a statement issued by the two governments late Tuesday. Read more

Doctors say supplying them with vaccines would solve many problems: “Doctors know their patients, they’re trusted by their patients and they know who is in the highest category of need," one local doctor said. Read more

Sean Kirst: A nun who lived out loud quietly passes from Covid-19: "In a different world, Sister Mary Owen's funeral would have packed a church, with hundreds who loved her belting out her beloved Irish songs," writes Sean Kirst. Read more

William E. Peoples Jr., 80, entrepreneur and founder of Umoja group: When William E. Peoples Jr. turned 60 in 2000, he could no longer avoid a pressing thought that he should do more for the community. That year he founded Umoja Inc., a nonprofit named for the Kwanzaa principle of “Unity.” He died of complications of Covid-19 on Feb. 18. Read more

The Editorial Board: On vaccines, doctors have the skills and insights to make a difference: "Doctors in Western New York make a good case that they should be receiving shipments of the vaccine, as supplies increase," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Feb. 23

Covid-19 numbers continue to fall, but arrival of new UK variant poses worries: The Western New York region and Erie County continue to see steady declines in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 and the number of people being hospitalized with the virus, but the identification of a more infectious U.K. variant of the coronavirus in Erie County presents a new worry. Read more

Cuomo: First cases of UK variant of coronavirus identified in Erie County: The two Erie County U.K. cases were among 18 new cases found in New York State, bringing the state's total of the U.K. variant cases to 154. Read more

New vaccine appointments open at 8 a.m. Wednesday for many eligible Buffalo residents: New York State and the federal government are teaming up to host a month-long pop-up vaccination clinic at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan Ave., in Buffalo, starting March 3. Read more

Some Covid-19 restrictions remain on nursing home visits under new guidelines: Families are upset that they still aren't allowed to have contact visits with relatives in nursing homes. Read more

Feds: school assessments must go on despite pandemic: State assessments of school children must go on to the extent possible in the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education announced Monday. Read more

Superintendents association wants input with state ed on fully reopening schools: Pressure to return students to the classroom five days a week has been mounting from all corners, including the White House. Read more

Biden and Trudeau meet – but don't publicly discuss border closure: As expected, the two leaders bemoaned the pandemic, vowed to rebuild their respective economies and fight climate change and otherwise left residents of border communities such as Buffalo and Fort Erie wondering when and how the border travel restrictions will be loosened or lifted. Read more

Can't get to the school library? No problem, e-books are the answer: The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library and schools are teaming up to offer students access to the library's e-books and audio books to broaden the materials available to them. Read more

Section VI, Monsignor Martin give schools options of hosting home fans at games: Host districts will have the prerogative to allow up to two home spectators per athlete in basketball and swimming. Because hockey, bowling and skiing are held in private facilities, the rules at each of those venues will be followed. Read more

UB seeks approval for limited attendance at remaining home basketball games: “We’re looking at an opportunity for students to come to a game,” UB athletic director Mark Alnutt told The News. Read more

Covid-19 protocols impacting Syracuse postpone Wednesday's Amerks game: The Rochester Amerks' game Wednesday night at Syracuse has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols impacting the Crunch. Read more

Feb. 22

State reveals guidelines for resuming nursing home visits: New York State is expanding its guidelines for reopening nursing homes to visitors, it was announced Monday during Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's update on the state's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Movie theaters can reopen statewide, Cuomo says: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that theaters can reopen at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people per screening. The theaters need enhanced ventilation and air purification standards. Read more

After experimental Covid-19 treatment, 80-year-old woman thankful to be home: As Judith Smentkiewicz fought for her life in a local hospital last month, she had no idea that her struggle with Covid-19 was the subject of a heated court battle and stories in the news media. Read more

With high-risk sports reopening, high school bands want to play, too: After the state started allowing high-risk high school sporting events such as basketball and hockey to take place, music supporters took notice. Read more

Irish eyes aren't smiling: St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled: "We take very seriously our responsibility to help flatten the coronavirus curve to keep our community safe," parade organizers said in a statement. Read more

Feb. 21

Pandemic Lessons: Can we get excited about theme park fun?: In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we explore the safety of summer fun. Read more

Public health experts 'very concerned' about no-shows for second Covid-19 shot: The no-shows create multiple problems for vaccine providers and public health officials, who are begging patients to complete the full vaccine series. Read more

Appointments for East Side vaccination site open Wednesday; Covid-19 rates fall again: Vaccine-eligible residents from selected parts of the City of Buffalo can start booking appointments Wednesday to receive their Covid-19 shots at the new mass vaccination site on East Delavan Avenue. Read more

A somber reality from a Covid-19 intensive care unit: 'Time of death is 12:53 p.m.': Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon and reporter Tim O’Shei have been shadowing medical workers on the job since spring. As we near the one-year mark of the pandemic, we will be publishing a series called “Dispatches from the Front Line.” This report, from the medical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center, is the first. Read more

Covid-19 claims half of an 'inseparable' couple: Paul L. Bohanna adored his family and was a great example of a father and a husband, his daughter Shyla Kelcy said. Read more

The Editorial Board: Let’s roll out welcome mat for Blue Jays, whose return would be enhanced by fans: "Our loyal fans of minor league baseball deserve this taste of the big leagues," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Feb. 20

Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 3%: Western New York's recent good coronavirus news continued Saturday as its positivity rate dropped below 3% for the first time in more than three months. Read more

Western New York VA vaccinates 10,000th veteran: According to a VA news release, its health care centers in Buffalo and Batavia vaccinate more than 900 veterans per day, using a military-grade tent complex outside the Buffalo hospital and a large open-bay room in Batavia. Read more

Several hundred Native Americans get vaccinated at Buffalo pop-up clinic: Dr. Raul Vazquez, founder of Buffalo’s G-Health Enterprises, obtained 350 vaccine doses and arranged the five-hour clinic with Michael Martin, director of Native American Community Services, and Seneca Nation businessman J.C. Seneca, who owns the Tallchief Territory Native Pride Travel Plaza in Irving. Read more

Will there be a summer 2021 concert season? Yes. And no: "A live music-starved public will have to wait until 2022 for a summer concert season resembling the ones we cherished prior to the pandemic, it seems," News Pop Music Critic Jeff Miers writes. Read more

The Editorial Board: Increasing supplies may soon lessen the chaos of scheduling vaccine appointment: "One of the reasons for the current vexations with scheduling a vaccine appointment is that those who stand ready to inject the vaccine get deliveries only sporadically. Once vaccines start showing up regularly and in greater amounts, those frustrations should ease," The News' Editorial Board writes. Read more

Krueger on Ristolainen: 'I am concerned that it will take a while to get Risto back': The Sabres defenseman is still struggling to regain his strength after becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. "At any point in time we could have a relapse here (with players who were on the Covid list). We’ve been warned it can pop up a week, two weeks, three weeks later," the Sabres coach said. Read more

Covid precautions are part of planning process for new gourmet mac and cheese restaurant to open in Falls: "We're trying to get the Covid-friendly restaurant that doesn't require having to be there a long time," says Jason Lizardo, of Bowl-ify set to open in Niagara Falls in April. Read more

Feb. 19

With the weather outside frightful, vaccine clinic scheduling is far from delightful: The winter weather that plunged much of the nation into a deep freeze this week continues to play havoc with shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine. Read more

Cuomo defends handling of Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo spoke at length about nursing homes Friday, addressing the recent controversy stemming from the health department's concession that the number of nursing home patients who died of Covid-19 in the state was undercounted by more than 4,000 because those people died in hospitals. Read more

Families want answers as Cuomo loosens nursing home visitation restrictions: The governor announced a loosening of restrictions but said visitors will have to take a rapid Covid-19 test. “Unfortunately, it is too late for our family and many families who have lost their loved ones due to the isolation,” said Kristen Squillace, whose 91-year old father Sam LoVullo died Jan. 22 at Terrace View Long Term Care in Buffalo, after a gradual decline in health since the pandemic hit. Read more

Wasted Wednesdays? Is 6 feet too much? Concerns shift for second half of school year: The questions that loomed so large during the first half have in many ways been answered: Schools found a way to reopen and stay open. But in other ways, the conversation has shifted since September as the pandemic wears on and frustration grows. Read more

Elaine M. Luparello, 84, owned one of the first local day care centers: Elaine M. Luparello, was hospitalized in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for congestive heart failure in November. After several trips to a rehab facility and back to the hospital, she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Read more

M&T Bank will give some workers paid time off to receive the Covid-19 vaccine: Full-time workers at the company will receive up to four hours of paid time off to get their first vaccine and another four hours to complete their vaccination with a second dose. Read more

Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen endured intense chest pain during bout with Covid-19: In a vivid interview with the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, Ristolainen described the symptoms he experienced during a bout with Covid-19, including significant drops in oxygen levels and chest pain that made him wonder if he would awake the following morning. Read more

Atlantic Hockey tournament to remain on campus sites, won't play at LECOM Harborcenter: The decision marks the second consecutive season that the tournament won’t be at Harborcenter because of the coronavirus. Last year’s event was canceled after the first round. Read more

With Greater Niagara Fishing Expo canceled, extensive plans for 2022 already underway: One of the many casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic is sport, travel and outdoor shows in 2021. This weekend would have been the scheduled dates for the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls. Read more

Six Flags Darien Lake scheduled to reopen May 21: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that outdoor amusement parks could open at 33% capacity, with Covid-19 safety measures in place, beginning on April 9. Read more

The Editorial Board: Legislators should review Cuomo’s use of pandemic powers, but not take them away: "As pressure rises on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over his misreporting of nursing home deaths from Covid-19, it is essential for legislators of both parties to distinguish between that failure and the separate question surrounding the additional powers they gave the governor to manage a still-dangerous public health crisis. Failure to do so may be counted in New Yorkers’ lives," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Another Voice: N.Y. HERO Act would help ensure workplace safety: "We must protect people from airborne diseases like Covid-19 while giving employees the security of knowing they can return to work safely," write Michael Gianaris and Karines Reyes. Read more

Feb. 18

Covid-19: WNY's hospitalizations plummet below springtime high: The sharp decline in the spread of the coronavirus in Western New York continues. Read more

Niagara County shows Covid-19 progress, but health chief is wary: The county had reported 2,525 active cases on its worst day, which was Jan. 21. But Thursday, the figure was 438, a drop of 83% in four weeks. Read more

Robert J. McCarthy: Cuomo nursing home response posing gravest crisis of long career: "Now Cuomo finds himself mired in the gravest crisis of his career, lower than his bungled initial run for governor in 2002." Read more

Why it's so hard to sign up for Covid-19 vaccine – and why it won't get easier anytime soon: Spending hours checking the sites of many drugstore chains and independent pharmacies isn't likely to end soon for New York State residents who want to make an appointment to get a vaccine. Read more

6 tips on how to line up a vaccination appointment: Just as there is no single source for vaccines, there is no single source for appointments. But perhaps, if you're patient, and somewhat lucky, these tips might help you score a shot. Read more

CBRE says pandemic drove vacancy rates higher for office, retail space: The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the commercial real estate market – particularly for office and retail space, but it left the tight conditions for industrial facilities unscathed. Read more

Alan Pergament: A Buffalo angle to inspiring story about 90-year-old who walked 6 miles for vaccine: A rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle couldn't keep Fran Goldman from her first appointment for the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday. Read more

Will the Blue Jays return to Buffalo? Maybe, but it's complicated: There are a lot of moving parts to this situation. And it is not nearly as simple as last season, when the Blue Jays played 26 games here in a 46-day stretch in August and September. Read more

After starting season in Dunedin, Blue Jays CEO says Buffalo is 'best alternative' for 2021: After playing their final 26 home games in Buffalo last season at Sahlen Field, the Blue Jays are again pondering their Triple-A stadium as their home for 2021 if they continue to not get clearance from the Canadian government to play in Rogers Centre in Toronto due to the pandemic. Read more

Feb. 17

Efforts intensify to boost Covid-19 vaccinations in Buffalo: About 1,000 people per day are to be vaccinated at the Delavan-Grider Community Center beginning March 3, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday. Read more

Cuomo: Outdoor amusement parks, summer camps can reopen: The governor said indoor family entertainment centers and outdoor amusement parks will be allowed to open with capacity limits. Read more

A do-it-yourself Ash Wednesday in a pandemic: Several local parishes distributed ashes Wednesday in small bags along with instructions on how to conduct their own imposition of the ashes at home. Read more and see more photos

Buffalo area malls face their toughest times yet as stores leave in droves: Malls were struggling long before Covid-19, but the virus and its fallout have accelerated their decline. Read more

Casey Mittelstadt the latest Sabres player removed from Covid protocol list: The Sabres do not have a player on the Covid protocol list for the first time since Feb. 1. Read more

Rangers' plan to allow fans provides clues for what to expect at KeyBank Center for Sabres: With a capacity of 19,200 for Sabres games, KeyBank Center will be able to seat approximately 2,000 fans under the current guidelines. Read more

Erik Brady: Covid-19 safety brings more backyard ice rinks than ever before: "Western New York has long been congenial to the rink-at-home crowd. And now more than ever," writes Erik Brady. Read more

Feb. 16

Erie County encouraged by signs that vaccine logjam could be breaking: Covid-19 vaccine shortages may still grip this region for the next few weeks, but new information has led Erie County to advance plans to convert the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center into a 24-hour mass vaccination clinic that could administer shots to more than 3,000 people a day. Read more

OSHA investigating Covid-19 death of Buffalo man who worked at two nursing homes: Adrienne K. Johnson, 60, a full-time cook at Williamsville Suburban and part-time kitchen worker at Terrace View Long Term Care, died Dec. 20, four days after testing positive for Covid-19. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched an investigation into his death after it learned about it from a Buffalo News story. Read more

Hotel Henry will close, the victim of a 'pandemic body blow': "The pandemic body blow to our community was overwhelming for Henry," co-owner Dennis Murphy said. "That was the summary of it." Read more

Jericho Road to get vaccines directly from federal government: Jericho Road Community Health Center will be one of the first 250 health centers in the country to receive a direct allocation of Covid-19 vaccine doses from the federal government. Read more

Pace of Covid-19 vaccination jumps nearly 50% in Western New York: Over the seven-day period ending Monday, average daily vaccinations increased to 5,656 – or roughly enough, at current rates, to immunize every adult in the region within a year. Read more

Covid-19 court case heats up over mask mandate at Orchard Park gym: The court fight over pandemic restrictions has escalated between the state and Athletes Unleashed owner Robert Dinero. Read more

Parents to rally Sunday for full school reopening: Parents and supporters of fully opening schools will hold a rally at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the Rath Building in conjunction with rallies being held nationwide demanding the full and immediate opening of schools. Read more

Kim Pegula expects limited number of fans to start Bills season but optimistic for more: "I do think the vaccine, the testing piece will be a critical role into how fans get back into the stadium and whether or not it will be full capacity," Pegula said. Read more

St. Bonaventure men's basketball schedule continues to shift: The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team's schedule has shifted once again, as a result of Covid-19 issues in opposing programs. Read more

The Editorial Board: Rising availability of vaccines points the way toward a better summer: "Caution remains essential as the virus still infects some 400 people a day in the region, but there is finally room for cautious optimism," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Feb. 15

Cuomo concedes lack of transparency in nursing home Covid-19 crisis: With criticism growing over his handling of the Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said he had "no excuses" and accepted responsibility for not being transparent with New Yorkers and contributing to the pain caused by the pandemic. Read more

As officials work to end border shutdown, locals with homes in Canada grow weary: For Western New Yorkers who have owned second homes in Canada for years, if not generations, the border shutdown still breeds uncertainty. Read more

Could the Covid-19 pandemic lead to the end of snow days?: Now that teachers and students have become adept at learning remotely from home, it may not be necessary to cancel learning when the weather is bad. Read more

Snow cancels Tuesday Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Lockport: Because of the expected heavy snowstorm, the Niagara County Health Department on Monday announced the cancellation of Tuesday's scheduled Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Kenan Center Arena. Read more

Lothar 'Larry' Gottlieb, 89, Bell engineer was Holocaust survivor: Gottlieb, who fled the Nazis with his parents as a boy of 9, suffered a stroke in his Williamsville home on Dec. 24, 2020. He was recovering from brain surgery in a rehab facility when he tested positive for Covid-19. He died in Buffalo General Medical Center at age 89. Read more

Behind-the-scenes entertainment workers left behind as 'business disappears overnight': The Covid-19 pandemic has left behind-the-scenes workers, including stagehands, production staff, riggers, roadies, lighting and sound technicians, unemployed for nearly a year – and counting. Read more

Jake McCabe, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder return to Sabres after bout with Covid-19: The Buffalo Sabres moved closer to full strength Monday morning with three more players removed from the National Hockey League's Covid-19 protocol list. Read more

Big 4 basketball teams face schedule disparities as conference tournaments near: Of the seven active men’s and women’s Division I basketball programs in Western New York, only five have reached the 13-game threshold to qualify for NCAA Tournament consideration. Read more

UB men's basketball game at Eastern Michigan postponed by Covid-19 issues: The University at Buffalo men's basketball game at Eastern Michigan on Tuesday has been postponed because of Covid-19 issues within the Eastern Michigan program. Read more

The Editorial Board: 'No excuses' for Cuomo's slow response on nursing home deaths: "It’s always a mistake to fudge – or even appear to fudge – figures such as these. Cuomo is paying a price," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Feb. 14

Pandemic Lessons: Is it safe to go outside and play?: In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we offer advice from doctors and scientists on how to do winter right – and why you should do it at all. Read more

State's vaccination website swarmed after eligibility is expanded: More than 500,000 people had used the "Am I Eligible" tool by 9 a.m. Sunday, and more than 100,000 appointments had been booked by noon, according to the state Health Department. Read more

How will WNY fare in the race between vaccines and coronavirus variants?: The Buffalo News spoke with doctors and experts about what to expect as the variants proliferate across the U.S. Read more

State seeks permission to cancel assessments for grades 3-8, some Regents exams: If successful, this would be the second consecutive year the assessments were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Lessons from Florida's Covid-19 vaccination system: preregistration, callbacks and texts: Florida and New York, with similarly sized populations, offer a comparison in how states have approached distributing vaccinations differently. Read more

Tim O'Shei: We thought we did everything right. My 15-year-old still got Covid: Reporter Tim O'Shei has been reporting on the pandemic for months from the ground, always telling someone else’s story. When his daughter caught the coronavirus, the story became his own. Read more

Rasmus Dahlin, Ralph Krueger return to Sabres practice: With Taylor Hall returning Saturday and Rasmus Dahlin back Sunday, the Sabres still have seven players on the Covid-19 protocol list – including the top defense pair of Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe. Read more

Inside the Sabres: Mental health an area of focus during the pandemic: Mental health awareness has moved to the forefront as Sabres players, coaches and staff endure daily Covid-19 tests, quarantines, time away from loved ones and the disruption of treasured routines. Read more

The Editorial Board: Bringing fans back to KeyBank Center will be test of keeping indoor venues safe: "New York State’s plan to start bringing back fans into large sports venues such as KeyBank Center is a bit like a 'learn to skate' class," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

The Editorial Board: As Ontario emerges from a lockdown, U.S. must prioritize reopening border: "It’s a goal very much worth pursuing, but we have to recognize that there will be speed bumps along the way," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Feb. 13

Erie County: Hospitals will be given vaccines to give to patients with comorbidities: Erie County is giving next week's allocation of Covid-19 vaccines directly to hospitals so that they can give it to the patients they identify as needing them most, the Erie County Heath Department announced Saturday. Read more

Sean Kirst: A barber whose Buffalo life was one long Valentine's Day, with 'Mariu': On this Valentine's Day, a widow remembers the 60-year love story that ended when Covid-19 stole the love of her life. Read more

Analysis: GOP – and some Dems – pile on Cuomo after nursing home disclosure: Republicans – and even some Democrats – were fired into a frenzy this week when they seemed to sense a major vulnerability in the governor, writes Robert J. McCarthy. Read more

Bank on Buffalo to lift lobby restrictions: Bank on Buffalo's branches will return to normal operations Tuesday, and a new branch in Amherst will join its ranks. Read more

Taylor Hall back with Sabres after quarantining as result of positive Covid-19 test: Hall, a 29-year-old former Hart Trophy winner, tested positive for Covid-19 and was added to the protocol list along with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen when the Sabres were temporarily shut down Feb. 2. Read more

Inside the NHL: Rapid testing, family spread are the current points of emphasis: The only way for the league to get through the pandemic season is to take the time and spend the money for rapid testing on game days, Mike Harrington says. Read more

Feb. 12

State extends closing time for bars, restaurants to 11 p.m.: One could almost hear the sound of clinking glasses as restaurateurs and bar owners welcomed the new 11 p.m. closing time announced Friday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. "It's a step in the right direction," said Ellie Grenauer, who co-owns the Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville. Read more

9.4% in WNY have received Covid-19 vaccine, as state discloses regional figures: The state Health Department has added regional vaccination figures to its online Covid-19 tracker for the first time. Read more

Cuomo meets with Biden as Pelosi touts New York aid windfall: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who's been demanding $15 billion in federal aid to cover the state's budget gap, met with President Biden on the issue Friday. Read more

A 600-mile journey from Buffalo in search of one thing: a Covid vaccine: Elementary school librarian Kristin Sommer is one of a growing number of anxious New Yorkers combing the state, and its 55,000 square miles, in search of a lifesaving shot in the arm. Read more

Shorthanded Sabres to receive reinforcements as Covid list remains at 9 players: Barring any disruptions related to Covid-19, the team will host the New York Islanders in KeyBank Center on Monday night. Read more

Feb. 11

Judge rules against BTF, says Buffalo schools can stay open: The Buffalo Teachers Federation on Thursday lost its court battle to halt in-person instruction in the city's schools. Read more

WNY coronavirus numbers keep falling as positive rate drops to 3.5%: The state announced Thursday that Western New York's seven-day average positive Covid-19 test rate is 3.51%, which represents a drop of more than 5% in just over a month and marks the five-county region's lowest average rate since the first week of November 2020. Read more

Infirm nuns wait for Covid-19 shots after 6 die at Cheektowaga convent: Hundreds of elderly nuns living in congregate settings in Western New York have yet to be vaccinated for Covid-19, raising fears that the virus will spread unchecked in area motherhouses. Read more

Michael T. Roth, 55, active with Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue Team: Michael T. Roth, of Marilla, died Feb. 7, 2021, in South Buffalo Mercy Hospital after being hospitalized for 39 days with Covid-19. He was 55. Read more

Steve Smith running Sabres' show while club awaits word on Ralph Krueger's status: In one of the most difficult times in franchise history – with nine players sidelined because of either positive tests for the virus or as close contacts – Smith has been running practices in KeyBank Center with a skeleton crew. Read more

The Editorial Board: Governments must smooth the systems for scheduling Covid-19 immunizations: "It won’t suffice to have millions of doses at the ready if New Yorkers can’t figure out how to get their shots," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Feb. 10

Cuomo decision on reopening large venues could be good news for Sabres:Citing what he called the "unparalleled success" of fans attending Bills playoff games in January, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state's large arenas would be permitted to again host events starting Feb. 23. Read more

Curfew is back: Judge reinstates 10 p.m. shutdown for bars, restaurants that won court order: Five days after more than 90 local bars and restaurants won a temporary restraining order to stay open past 10 p.m., an appellate court judge has stayed that order. Read more

How are first Covid-19 vaccine doses allotted in Western New York? It's hard to say: With vaccine supply constricted, the question of where new, first doses are being sent in Western New York remains a big – and largely unanswered – one. Read more

Rod Watson: Cuomo's act proves there is much less behind the curtain than meets the eye: "Put it all together, and it’s a trail of reversals and modifications that raise questions about our early confidence that the Wizard really had the answers to help us overcome the pandemic," writes Rod Watson. Read more

Politics likely to shrink proposal to bring hundreds of millions in federal aid to WNY: Buffalo, other municipalities and the state are likely to get generous assists from Washington in filling pandemic-inspired budget holes when the Democratic Congress finishes work on the stimulus effort in the next few weeks, but it is too soon to know exactly how generous. Read more

Federal aid bill would send $792 million to Buffalo Niagara: The City of Buffalo would receive an estimated $324 million. The Erie County government would get an estimated $180 million, while Niagara County would get $41 million. Rep. Brian Higgins said the aid would fix the fiscal problems that state and local governments have faced due to shrinking tax revenues and exploding costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

With eye toward future, Sabres not blaming NHL or Devils for Covid-19 pause: There were no signs of anger when Jack Eichel, Kyle Okposo and Colin Miller spoke to the media Wednesday. The three veteran Sabres players reminded the media that the NHL, much like governing bodies across the globe, is adjusting its efforts to prevent the virus from spreading. Read more

The Editorial Board: The adults show up as two judges counter challenges to pandemic curfew: "It was encouraging that more responsible courts understood the need for leaders to make difficult decisions during a public health crisis," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

The Editorial Board: Federal aid and child allowance proposals would bring needed emergency aid: "As the virus does not distinguish between red states and blue, neither should the federal response," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Feb. 9

Cuomo: White House vaccine supply to states will increase by additional 5%: The federal supply of coronavirus vaccines will increase an additional 5% over the next three weeks, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during a Tuesday afternoon conference call with reporters. Read more

Half-million Erie County residents now qualify for vaccine. But can they get it?: Another 10 million New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine are vying for a supply of 300,000 doses per week. In Erie County, that could mean that more than half the population is now eligible for the vaccine, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Read more

Biden move will send vaccine to community health centers: A limited number of federally qualified health centers in the nation's poorest communities will soon begin receiving Covid-19 vaccines directly from the U.S. government, the Biden administration announced Tuesday, thereby doing exactly what the leaders of such centers in Buffalo had been asking federal officials to do in recent weeks. Read more

Erie County expands eligibility for free Covid-19 testing: Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said new equipment at the Public Health Lab has increased the county's daily capacity to perform PCR diagnostic testing. Read more

Reed goes to Albany to criticize Cuomo on Covid-19 nursing home controversy: Critics, such as U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, blame a Cuomo administration order last spring that required nursing homes to admit Covid-19-positive patients coming from hospitals for the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents. Read more

At the current rate, it would take 15 months to vaccinate Western New York: If the pace doesn't ramp up, the region will not fully immunize its 1.1 million adults until almost May of next year, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state vaccination data. Read more

Pandemic Lessons: How much freedom does Covid-19 immunity give you?: As vaccination eligibility expands in New York, we explore what you should and shouldn’t do when you have that immunity. Read more

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: Guidance from NHL led to decision to play Devils: During a 25-minute news conference Tuesday, Adams fielded questions about the circumstances that led to the Sabres’ temporary shutdown. Read more

Temporary closing of YMCA swim clubs irks parents as pandemic goes on: Parents say that they are looking for other area clubs that have resumed operations to give their children a chance to swim competitively without having to wait another seven months or more. Read more

Roost owner stands behind menu with sexually graphic depiction of Cuomo: When Roost owner Martin Danilowicz published his restaurant’s new brunch menu Saturday night, it got more attention than usual on social media. Read more

Feb. 8

'There will be a crush' of vaccine appointments for pre-existing conditions: New Yorkers with pre-existing conditions will be able to start making appointments to receive Covid-19 vaccinations Sunday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday. But state officials warned – as has already been the case with those seeking a limited supply of vaccines – that the process will not be smooth. Read more

Pandemic turns parents into virtual spectators of high school sports: The Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted high school sports all year. And while winter sports have resumed, no spectators are allowed. Read more

Two more Sabres games postponed after Rasmus Dahlin added to Covid-19 list: The Buffalo Sabres’ plan to return to work early this week may have hit a snag Monday. Read more

UB men's basketball games postponed due to Covid-19 protocols: UB's games this week against Western Michigan and at Central Michigan have been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols in the opposing programs. Read more

Niagara men's basketball on pause due to Covid-19 positive test: The Niagara University athletic department announced the pause Monday after a Tier 1 member of the program tested positive. Read more

Feb. 7

Covid-19 hospitalizations, positive test rates fall below pre-holiday levels: You would have to rewind to Thanksgiving Day to find a lower percentage of Western New Yorkers hospitalized for the virus, and to the first week of November to find a seven-day average positive test rate lower than the 4.1% for the region, according to the state's coronavirus data released Sunday. Read more

A crystallization lab in Buffalo is at center of global war against coronavirus: A group of scientists on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus has spent the last year using biology and X-ray technology to help fellow researchers foil the novel coronavirus. Read more

U.S.-Canadian border shutdown is keeping couples apart – and breaking hearts: "I remember those first weeks thinking: OK, well, we'll just give it a couple of weeks, and it's going to be OK; this can't last that long," Elizabeth Switzer said. "And then it just kept going and going and going." Read more

Sabres faced with uncertain restart after adding eighth player to Covid-19 protocol list: Forward Casey Mittelstadt was added to the National Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocol list Sunday. It remains unclear whether the team will be able to return to work in time to host the Capitals on Thursday and Saturday. Read more

Feb. 6

10 p.m. curfew remains sticking point for most area bars, restaurants: More than 90 area restaurants, bars, taverns and strip clubs have permission to keep their doors open this Super Bowl Sunday past the state's 10 p.m. curfew. Read more

Half of all WNY Covid deaths were nursing home residents, new state data shows: Nearly 260 Western New Yorkers contracted Covid-19 in a nursing home but died at a hospital, the state said Saturday in detailing for the first time the full extent of the coronavirus' toll on those residents. Read more

Sabres' Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar added to NHL's Covid protocol list: The total number of Sabres on the list is now at seven as the two forwards are joined by Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, Jake McCabe and Tobias Rieder. The team announced Thursday that coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for Covid-19 and immediately entered the NHL's protocols. Read more

Inside the NHL: Teams could use a pause to beef up Covid protocols: "What everyone connected to the NHL needs to do right now is take a deep breath," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

How to make a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Western New York: Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time. Read more

Feb. 5

Cuomo reverses course, announces vaccine eligibility for those with comorbidities: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who last month raised the hopes of chronically ill New Yorkers by saying those with compromised immune systems could be eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, offered details Friday. Read more

Cuomo to hospitals with low staff vaccination rates: Use – or lose – your doses: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has repeatedly chastised hospitals with low staff vaccination rates, said Friday that the facilities have one more week to administer their allocation of the coronavirus vaccine before those doses are transferred to people with comorbidities. Read more

Judge temporarily lifts 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants that sued New York State: Justice Timothy J. Walker, in his ruling, said the businesses demonstrated a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of their claims and that they would suffer irreparable harm unless the state was restrained from enforcing its restaurant curfew directive. Read more

Here are the bars and restaurants no longer under the 10 p.m. curfew: The group of business owners filed the initial suit two weeks ago seeking to end the state-ordered closing time. Read more

Buffalo teachers tell of mice and filth but judge reserves decision on halting in-school classes: A judge reserved judgment on the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s request for a preliminary injunction to halt in-person instruction in the city's schools. Read more

Pop-up vaccine clinics try to fill gaps, but community doctors say they can do it better: Two prominent doctors who serve Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods want to distribute vaccines instead of the state's pop-up clinics. Read more

WGRZ's Maryalice Demler delivers rare apology after political comment sparked criticism: Demler’s apology came after she took a shot at the Cuomo administration’s handling of the coronavirus vaccine program in New York pertaining to those with immune system issues. Read more

Clarence mom starts company that prevents foggy glasses while wearing a mask: Vanessa Snowden counts herself among those who started making masks for friends and family after the coronavirus pandemic started last spring. She also is among the six in 10 Americans who wear glasses, so has learned firsthand about the oft-strained relationship between spectacles and facial coverings, especially in winter. Read more

No new Sabres added to NHL's Covid protocol list but Devils' total hits 17: The Buffalo Sabres did not have any additions to the NHL's Covid-19 protocol list for the first time in three days, still leaving them with five players listed. Read more

Amerks' coach Seth Appert forced to adjust ahead of AHL season opener: Jack Quinn, the Sabres’ most recent first-round draft pick, won’t make his Amerks debut until he serves a mandatory quarantine, the result of him being on the taxi squad during the New Jersey Devils’ trip to Buffalo last weekend. Read more

Feb. 4

School break travelers still must quarantine on return, even if vaccinated: New York State regulations requiring quarantines when travelers return to the state are still in effect, unchanged even for those who have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. Read more

Covid-19 vaccines for people under 65 with serious medical conditions still on hold: A growing number of states have put people under age 65 and with serious health conditions onto the vaccine eligibility list and are providing them with the shots. But not New York. Read more

280 Buffalo police officers receive Covid-19 vaccinations: Mark Sullivan, CEO of Catholic Health, said that organization also has vaccinated members of other local law enforcement agencies. Read more

Pandemic Lessons: What can we learn from the NFL about keeping safe?: This installment explores what the NFL learned and explains how individuals, schools, athletic teams and workplaces can apply some of those practices as the state lifts zone restrictions. Read more

As Sabres' Ralph Krueger and Jake McCabe enter Covid protocol, NHL tightens reins: The Sabres' season was put on pause by the NHL on Tuesday and their next four games have been postponed. Read more

Canisius College women's basketball ends season due to Covid-19, safety concerns: The Canisius women’s basketball team will discontinue the remainder of season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and due to health and safety concerns. Read more

The Editorial Board: Health Department should immediately comply with ruling on nursing home deaths: "If Cuomo or health officials do any further stalling on providing nursing home data, they will only be digging themselves a deeper political hole." Read more

Another Voice: Covid-19 vaccine will pave safe path back to normalcy: "When the time comes, I hope everyone else makes the same decision and rolls up their sleeve," Dr. Wesley L. Hicks Jr. says. Read more

Feb. 3

BTF's lawsuit claims calls for Covid-19 safety information went unanswered: At the heart of the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s lawsuit to stop Buffalo schools from reopening: an email that union president Phil Rumore sent to the school district in mid-October. Rumore sent the email requesting information on Oct. 14 and asked the district to provide the information by Nov. 4. That did not happen, the union says in court documents. Read more

More signs of Covid-19 progress as WNY closes out its second-deadliest month: Western New York is entering its third straight week of declines in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, a heartening trend in what has proved a brutal, and deadly, second wave. Read more

ARX Sciences wins grant to manufacture Covid-19 supplies for NYS: The life sciences company, headquartered in Amherst, has been awarded a $200,000 grant to produce supplies needed in the fight against Covid-19. Read more

Tobias Rieder, Brandon Montour added to Sabres' Covid-19 list; Wild outbreak lists six: Rieder and Montour join winger Taylor Hall and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen as Sabres who have been deemed unavailable to play by the league due to the Covid-19 protocols. Read more

The Sabres on pause: Where things stand: Here's a rundown of some key questions and answers surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, whose season was put on pause Tuesday by the NHL. Read more

Sabres prospect Jack Quinn's Amerks debut on hold because of quarantine: Jack Quinn won’t be on the ice in Rochester when the Amerks open their season Friday night in Blue Cross Arena. Read more

NWHL suspends its season due to Covid-19 concerns on eve of playoffs: The National Women's Hockey League had been attempting a bubble season over a two-week period in Lake Placid, but suspended its season Wednesday. Read more

National Lacrosse League cancels plans for season: The Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks, both owned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment, are members of the NLL. Read more

State cancels all public school spring sports championships: Section VI announced last week that it would not take part in state championships in the spring in order to allow for a longer season for competition within the area. Read more

The Editorial Board: WNYers need to keep Super Bowl gatherings small to avoid new outbreaks: "The typical post-Super Bowl hangover results from drinking too much. A Covid-19 hangover in Western New York would have much deadlier and longer lasting consequences," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Feb. 2

Local leaders frustrated with 'scattershot method' to vaccine rollout: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top-down approach to the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine has become a sore spot for local government leaders who have seen their own vaccination rollout plans shelved. They complain about poor communication and short-term planning from state officials. Read more

'It's become The Hunger Games': As vaccine demand outstrips supply, teachers miss out: With 7 million people now on the eligible list for vaccinations in New York and limited supplies available, teachers and school staff are scrambling to get the vaccine. Read more

Cuomo: Restaurant workers now eligible for vaccine; federal supply increases: Cuomo said the federal government is increasing its Covid-19 vaccine supply to states by about 5% and will also send additional doses directly to pharmacies as part of a new program. Read more

'We’re hurting for our patients': Nurses trying to stay focused as Covid-19 challenges persist: As the Covid-19 pandemic grinds through its 11th month, its effects on American life can be seen everywhere. But nowhere does the personal toll seem greater than in the lives and in the words of nurses. Read more

Unapproved by FDA, Ivermectin useful as Covid-19 treatment, local doctors say: Some Western New York physicians are using Ivermectin as part of the arsenal of drugs to combat a virus that has killed more than 430,000 Americans. Read more

Niagara County sees sharp drop in active Covid-19 cases: The Niagara County Health Department reported 1,183 active cases of Covid-19 in the county Tuesday. That's the lowest figure in two months, since it reported 1,131 active cases on Dec. 2. Read more

'We're hurting': Restaurant owners eager to hear details of $25B grant proposal: Restaurants in Buffalo – and nationwide – will get some of the financial aid that they have been seeking in the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan being crafted by Congress, a source close to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday. Read more

Shutdown Showcase, a band-aid for a bruised Buffalo music scene: "Band Together Buffalo’s Shutdown Showcase is neither fish nor fowl at first glance, precisely because nothing quite like it has been attempted around here," writes Jeff Miers. Read more

A 'ray of sunshine' from Iroquois High School pays it forward through pandemic: Emily Gordon, 17, earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by volunteering with dementia patients in the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church's Respite Care program. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Emily still found ways to enhance and improve the experiences of patients in the program. Read more

Bank of America distributes Covid-19 bonuses to employees: Bank of America is distributing compensation awards to thank its employees for their work during the past year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. About 97% of the bank's employees worldwide will benefit. Read more

Sabres' season put on pause until next week as Hall, Ristolainen land on Covid-19 list: The Sabres had their next four games postponed Tuesday by the NHL, with three of them wiped out late in the afternoon after winger Taylor Hall and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen were placed on the league's Covid-19 protocol list. Read more

High school notebook: Shortage of basketball officials a concern; BPS hoops begin Thursday: Larry Jones, Section VI boys basketball chairman, acknowledged that a number of officials have opted out for the season due to Covid-19 concerns. On the girls’ side, Section VI Girls Basketball Chairman Chris Durr said 40 have opted out or can’t officiate. Read more

Canisius men's basketball series at Rider postponed due to Covid-19: The Golden Griffins (3-3, 3-3 MAAC) haven't played a game since Jan. 2, when they completed a series sweep against Saint Peter's. Read more

St. Bonaventure basketball postponed due to Covid-19 issues: In a statement Tuesday, Bona said the game was postponed "out of an abundance of caution with Covid-19 protocols." Saint Joseph's also announced that the game was postponed due to the Covid-19 protocols that apply to the Hawks' Tier 1 personnel, which includes athletes, coaches, trainers, medical staff and officials. Read more

Feb. 1

With first day over, when will more Buffalo students return to school? The first day of school came and went despite a lawsuit filed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation trying to block schools from reopening due to health and safety concerns. Read more

'It's a gift I can give': Woman helps elderly loved ones find vaccines: Since signing up family members for Covid-19 vaccine appointments weeks ago, Kathleen Riley has been trying to help as many people as she can to sign up for appointments of their own. Read more

Judge denies Buffalo teachers union bid to block school reopening: State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo did, however, schedule a hearing for Friday morning for both sides to present the facts regarding the safety measures in place in the schools and the possibility that reopening could cause irreparable harm to teachers. Read more

St. Francis High School closes after 18 cases of Covid-19: The cases include 14 students and four staff members who had positive tests in January, according to the Erie County Health Department. Read more

'It saved me': Small WNY businesses turn to fundraising site to survive: In the wake of the pandemic and state-mandated closures, businesses and their fans are increasingly turning to GoFundMe campaigns to raise the money that they need to see them through these turbulent times. Read more

NFTA says 'No mask, no ride,' but doesn't expect problems: The new federal order mandating mask use applies to all passengers using intercity buses, trains and airplanes, as well as those riding public transit. Read more

Buffalo's indoor ice rinks reopen under Covid-19 safety guidelines: Buffalo’s three indoor ice rinks – Bud Bakewell Rink at Riverside Park, Lafayette Ice Rink on Tacoma Avenue and Timothy J. Burvid Rink at Cazenovia Park – reopened Monday for practices and games. Read more

Need a driver's permit? Soon you may be able to take the New York written test at home: The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated many technological changes, and another is on its way in the coming weeks: online testing for those seeking a Class D New York’s driver’s permit. Read more

Virtual events for February: concerts, classes and reptiles: FaceTime with zoo animals, textile arts classes and youth writing workshops are among the many virtual events to enjoy in Western New York in February. Read more

Devils shut down by Covid-19 outbreak after back-to-back games in Buffalo: The National Hockey League announced Monday afternoon that 10 New Jersey Devils players are now on the team's Covid-19 protocol list, and five of them appeared in games against the Buffalo Sabres. Read more

Jan. 31

Buffalo students, parents prepare for an unusual first day of school: In anticipation of this unusual first day back, The Buffalo News talked with a Buffalo mother and two students. Philip Marcello is a high school senior at Frederick Law Olmsted 156 and Anya Garcia is a senior at Riverside Academy, while Brittany Bandinelli is a mother of three Lovejoy Discovery School students. Read more

Cuomo: Black hospital workers shunning vaccine at greater rate than whites, Latinos: Cuomo said African Americans accounted for just 10% of vaccine recipients in hospitals statewide, even though 17% of all hospital staff are Black. Read more

SUNY to open second Covid-19 testing lab at UB South Campus: The UB testing lab, set to open in March, will enable the State University of New York to process about 350,000 Covid-19 tests per week, up from the current 200,000, and will allow the system to test students weekly instead of every other week. Read more

Albion nursing home hit with biggest federal Covid-19 fine in New York State: A $66,632 fine against the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center nursing home for Covid-19-related violations represents the largest federal penalty issued against a long-term care facility in New York State. Read more

Buffalo Niagara will be different after Covid-19. Are we ready to turn change into opportunity?: "It is impossible to say exactly what the Buffalo Niagara economy will look like when the Covid-19 pandemic ends. But it is certain to be very different," writes David Robinson. Read more

Canisius basketball postponed due to positive Covid-19 test: The Canisius athletic department announced Sunday morning that its scheduled men's basketball game on Sunday at the Koessler Atheltic Center was postponed due to a positive test among the Golden Griffins' Tier 1 personnel, which includes athletes, coaches, trainers, officials and managers. Read more

Jan. 30

What Buffalo parents need to know about returning to classroom amid teacher lawsuit: For the first time since the local Covid-19 health crisis began last March, some students in Buffalo will be phased back into the classroom on Monday, starting with those in grades pre-K through second, high school seniors and up to 100 kids from each building identified with the highest needs. Read more

Lawsuit on reopening is latest salvo from longtime Buffalo teachers union head: The longtime president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation takes a tough bargaining position in contract negotiations and isn't afraid to turn to the courts. Read more

Family mourns too-soon death of 45-year-old Tonawanda man from Covid: "I would not want to see another family go through what we went through," Bill Cline said of the death of his son, Derek. Read more

Inside the Bills: Behind the scenes of how team navigated its way through Covid-19 protocols: "You know that pit-in-your-stomach feeling as you wait for medical test results? Try experiencing that every day for about six months," writes Jay Skurski. Read more

Sweet Home school board approves high-risk sports season for winter: "We're ready to get started and allow these kids to do what they love to do," Sweet Home boys basketball coach Brandon Woods said. Read more

Jan. 29

Schools to reopen Monday in Buffalo as BTF awaits hearing on lawsuit: Amid a pandemic and now a lawsuit, Buffalo Public Schools will reopen Monday. Read more

Testing at Bills playoff games helps weddings return to New York: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday that weddings could resume in New York State on March 15, with certain restrictions and testing procedures. And he cited the Buffalo Bills as part of the reason they are able to return. Read more

County political appointees got over $1.3 million in pandemic overtime: Among all county employees, 1,226 staffers received $5.9 million in overtime related to the new coronavirus health crisis last year. Read more

Lawmakers press Biden to loosen border restrictions: Six days after President Biden issued an executive order calling for the U.S. and Canada to develop joint plans for managing the border amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the letter from the border-region lawmakers also proposed several other suggestions for how to do that. Read more

Niagara Falls Memorial resumes patient visitation: Only one visitor will be allowed per patient at any one time, and all visitors must sign in at the front desk and be screened for possible Covid-19 infection. Anyone with Covid-19-like symptoms or who is under quarantine will be barred. Read more

Once the pandemic eases, how to prepare Buffalo Niagara for the new normal: Change is coming. We asked a smattering of Buffalo Niagara leaders as part of Prospectus 2021 what the region needs to do to be ready for it. Read more

Mental health providers cope through the pandemic while helping others: “Working in the mental health field is stressful for all the reasons that you can imagine – what you get exposed to, burnout. But this has been exceedingly different.” Read more

Tips to better cope with pandemic stress, and where to find extra support: Addressing stress that comes with the coronavirus pandemic can help you better adapt in such uncertain times. Read more

Parents, students on edge over youth sports can find refuge with Project Play WNY: Children on average spent 6.5 fewer hours each week on sports in 2020 than during a more typical year. Read more

Room reshuffle: For many, the pandemic has changed our homes: Spending more time at home during the pandemic has forced many people to reevaluate their living spaces to adjust to life during the Covid-19 era. Read more

Canisius men's basketball team returns to court after Covid-19 pause: The men’s team is set to host Quinnipiac at 1 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Koessler Athletic Center, and the women are scheduled to play at Manhattan at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Read more

The Editorial Board: With misleading figures, Cuomo hurt crucial efforts, opened himself to vitriol: "As a matter of transparency, New York state should have counted nursing home deaths from Covid-19 the common-sense way. If a nursing home resident dies from the virus, whether they die at the nursing home or in a hospital, they get counted," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Another Voice: Cancel state tests for the sake of over-stressed students: "These state tests are so problematic that many parents opted their children out of taking them even before the pandemic," writes Kathleen Brown. Read more

Jan. 28

New York says pharmacies, not counties, must vaccinate people 65 and older: County governments are not only required to focus on a narrower list of essential workers for vaccination, but could face penalties if they attempt to vaccinate people who aren't on that list, said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein. Read more

AG: State may have undercounted nursing home Covid-19 deaths by 50%: Attorney General Letitia James said the undercounting was caused by the State Health Department not counting infected nursing home residents who died after they were transferred to hospitals and inaccurate reporting of Covid-19 deaths by some nursing homes. Read more

Teachers heading to court to block Buffalo schools from reopening: The announcement from the Buffalo Teachers Federation president, Philip Rumore, came shortly after union leaders met with district officials for two to three hours Thursday afternoon to discuss health and safety concerns being raised at some of the school buildings. Read more

State shared no info on UK variant case with Niagara County, Stapleton says: "We don't do that testing for the variant. That's done by the state," Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said Thursday. Read more

Could Rotary Rink return to ice skating this season?: The state's newly loosened pandemic restrictions may mean downtown Buffalo's Rotary Rink can open for skating for the first time this winter. Read more

ECIDA doubles special grant fund for businesses to buy PPE: The Erie County Industrial Development Agency has doubled the size of its Covid-19 emergency funding program to help businesses invest in personal protective equipment and safety improvements, saying the need still exists and the current allocation is almost used up. Read more

Buffalo Place plans for summer concerts at Fountain Plaza: It's late January, and the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging, but one of downtown's biggest promoters is starting to think ahead to summer – with hope. Read more

Erie County grand jury recommences for second time since start of Covid-19 pandemic: District Attorney John J. Flynn said it is the second time that the grand jury in Erie County has recommenced after the Office of Court Administration ordered that non-essential, in-person court procedures be postponed as a result of the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in New York State. Read more

Bills, rest of NFL adjust to Covid-19-driven scouting restrictions: For NFL teams, scouting during a pandemic is, like so many other things, decidedly different. Read more

Section VI moves wrestling to spring season: The decision was made following a meeting of the Section VI Executive Council, which came a day after the health departments for all the counties in which Section VI had membership recommended postponing or canceling the wrestling season. Read more

Section VI plans to crown spring champs, but won't send them to state tournament: In order to give area athletes a chance at having as complete a spring high school sports season as possible, Section VI said Thursday that it will not participate in New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournaments. Read more

Buffalo Public Schools set to let varsity basketball return: Cecelie Owens, the Buffalo Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for health and physical education/director of athletics, confirmed to The Buffalo News that the city will let its schools participate in boys and girls basketball this winter. Read more

With flurry of games getting postponed, how Big Four schools are dealing with details: When Tom Fox learned that the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team paused activities in mid-December due to positive Covid-19 tests in its program, the first thing he did was pick up his cellphone. Read more

Metropolitan Riveters withdraw from NWHL season after positive tests: The Riveters were scheduled to play the Buffalo Beauts on Thursday. Read more

Prospectus: Once the pandemic eases, how to prepare Buffalo Niagara for the new normal: The path for the Buffalo Niagara economy as the pandemic eases is likely to be quite different from the path it was on before the outbreak, when much of the talk still centered on the region's nascent renaissance. We asked a smattering of Buffalo Niagara leaders what the region needs to do to be ready for for the changes. Read more

Prospectus: David Robinson: A different look for the post-Covid Buffalo Niagara economy: There are hopeful signs that the Covid-19 recession is losing its grip on the Buffalo Niagara economy. Maybe not right away. But, hopefully, soon. Read more

Prospectus: Barbara O'Brien: Five ways education may change after Covid-19: Covid-19 forced everyone, from students to teachers to administrators, to step out of their comfort zones, and learning will never be the same. Read more

Prospectus: Covid-19 workplace safety measures will be around for a while: Whether a business tweaked its practices on its own or because it was required by the state, Covid-19-mitigating features at work and in public places don't seem to be going anywhere for now. Read more

Prospectus: Jay Tokasz: Colleges and universities won't easily shrug off pandemic's impact: As bad as last year was for the bottom lines of most colleges and universities, fiscal damage inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic on higher education is expected to linger long after the virus is under control. Read more

Prospectus: Samantha Christmann: Five ways Covid-19 will transform retail in 2021: Even in the best of times, there's no crystal ball to tell the future. But now, with the major disruption Covid-19 has dealt every aspect of life and business, it is harder than ever to make predictions. One thing is for sure: Covid-19 will keep transforming retail and consumer life. The only real question is how, and how much. Read more

Prospectus: Scott Scanlon: WNY health care focuses on Covid-19 and a whole lot more: Covid-19 continues to disrupt and change the ways health care is delivered across the region. It sped the march toward greater use of telehealth and brought more mobile health units into neighborhoods where lack of transportation is most pronounced. It forged closer relationships between health care teams often inclined to stay in their own professional lanes in different hospital systems, universities and individual practices. It slowed, but failed to stop, unrelated research. Read more

Jan. 27

Cuomo lifts 'orange' and 'yellow' zones for Erie, Niagara counties: The "orange" and "yellow" zones in Erie and Niagara counties have been lifted – but that doesn't mean a return to normal. Read more

Cuomo: More cases of UK variant of Covid-19 found across New York: Additional cases of the United Kingdom variant of the Covid-19 virus have been found across New York State, bringing the total number of cases to 42. Read more

Instead of opening new vaccination sites, Erie County forced to cancel clinics: Once more vaccine is received, those who have had their appointments canceled will be given priority for new appointments in February. Read more

Federal moves won't immediately alleviate vaccine shortages: While the money will not alleviate the current vaccine shortage in New York, it will cover costs for vaccine transport, storage, handling and administration in the months ahead. Read more

Here's what lifting of cluster zones means for WNY businesses and houses of worship: Businesses lifted out of the orange and yellow zones will revert to the statewide rules that were in place before they entered cluster zones, and must adhere to health department and NY Forward rules. Read more

Erie County school districts no longer have to test for Covid, but Buffalo will anyway: Schools in Erie County and Niagara County are no longer required to do mass testing of students and staff, following the lifting of the state's orange zone and yellow zone restrictions in Western New York. Read more

Border closure wreaks havoc with Buffalo Niagara's binational bridges: Bridge and tunnel operators across the northern border have been hit hard not only in the loss of tolls, but significant revenues from duty-free shops that stem mainly from cars. Read more

Covid-19 case counts are falling, but the future is still unclear: While there are significant signs of progress statewide, new threats could threaten or even erase those gains in the months to come. Read more

For the first time in months, no Covid-19 outbreaks in Erie County nursing homes: "Covid cases within nursing homes may follow Covid rates in the community, and we have seen a slow but steady downward trend in our new daily case totals and positivity rates," a Health Department spokeswoman said. Read more

Fired nursing director ordered to comply with investigation into 23 Covid deaths at Villages of Orleans: State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour said Debra Ann Donnelly must produce any documents she has and answer questions under oath. Read more

Niagara women's basketball pauses activities again due to positive Covid-19 test: Niagara first paused activities Dec. 9 due to a positive Covid-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel. Niagara’s second pause began Jan. 5, when another Tier 1 individual tested positive for Covid-19. Read more

High school wrestling season in limbo after health departments urge delay or cancellation: State officials and the state Department of Health on Friday issued guidelines for allowing high-risk sports in New York to begin their seasons Feb. 1. Read more

The Editorial Board: Two new CDC reports should help as Buffalo aims to restart classes Monday: "The Centers for Disease Control and Infection offered a pandemic report that must be timely for parents, teachers and students as the Buffalo School District prepares to reopen on Monday." Read more

Another Voice: It is essential for us all to embrace the Covid-19 vaccine: The vaccines are the pathway to safety and health for all of us. Let us get our children back to school and our economy back on track, Dr. Thomas Cozza says. Read more

Jan. 26

Cuomo may ease 'orange zone' restrictions, but lawyers got there first: Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to roll back some of the highly restrictive "orange zone" designations that have been in place in Erie County since November. But frustrated local businesses and athletic organizations haven't been waiting on Cuomo's goodwill. Read more

In the face of new Covid-19 strains, quality masks are more important than ever: The medical community is doubling down on the recommendation to wear face masks in public because the coronavirus has mutated and more strains are floating around. Read more

Buffalo Niagara jobless rate rises to 7.5% as 'orange zone' limits take a toll: The December unemployment report showed that the orange zone restrictions sent a new wave of job cuts through the local economy, effectively ending a rebound in employment that had restored about three-quarters of the jobs that had been lost during the first month of the pandemic. Read more

Bank of America's temporary branch closings leave customers wondering: As of Tuesday, 10 of Bank of America's 21 branches in the Buffalo area were temporarily closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Bank of America has cited a few reasons for its temporary closings, including a dropoff in customer visits to a branch, a smaller-sized location that can't accommodate physical distancing and concerns about available staffing. Read more

The Editorial Board: Keep the tests to assess the performance of New York schools: "Students who have been learning remotely for much of this school year are clearly at a disadvantage. Their scores would likely suffer compared to what they would have achieved in a normal year. In that sense, the assessments would be unfair. And, yet, this is how children are learning this year. It is important to assess what they know and where the losses are. That’s the point, after all," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more

Another Voice: ‘Single-use’ plastics are vital for ending the pandemic: "The need for plastic products during the Covid-19 pandemic has stretched well beyond the need for syringes. Plastic tubes were needed to transport tens of millions of Covid-19 tests. Plastic bottles filled with hand sanitizer became a staple in every entryway. Plastic gloves and masks kept shoppers safe while buying groceries," writes Will Coggin. Read more

Jan. 25

Cuomo: Elective surgery ban lifted; other Covid-19 restrictions could be loosened this week: Lifting the ban on elective surgeries at Erie County hospitals could be just the start of a loosening of pandemic-related economic restrictions now that the region's rate of Covid-19 infections has fallen from an all-time high earlier this month. Read more

Pop-up vaccination clinic does little to divert attention from vaccine shortage: "This is a prototype of what we're going to be doing," Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said of the pop-up, "particularly on that day when we finally have enough supply to meet the demand." Read more

Genesee, Orleans county 'disappointed' at lack of vaccine supply: The Genesee and Orleans County health departments on Monday notified residents that the vaccine supply it had been expecting from the state would not be arriving. Read more

Gallery: Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination site: A pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic was held Monday at St. John the Baptist Church in Buffalo, as part of New York State's Commitment to Equitable Vaccine Distribution. Around 250 shots were administered. See more

State seeking to cancel 3-8 assessments, Regents exams: New York State's Education Department plans to seek a federal waiver that would eliminate the annual assessments given to third through eighth graders and Regents exams because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

BPS, teachers to meet about reopening to try to head off lawsuit: The Buffalo Teachers Federation is threatening to take legal action to stop the school district from resuming some in-person classes Monday. Read more

Mark Poloncarz, health department make recommendations for high-risk high school sports: On Monday, Poloncarz and the Erie County Department of Health issued their rules for return to play. One guideline that stands out is that travel outside of Western New York and the Finger Lakes region is “strongly discouraged.” Read more

Southtowns Santa Claus cheered kids for decades until Covid-19 took his life: For 20 years every December, Daniel Smolinski dressed up like Santa Claus and delighted thousands of children in the Southtowns. Read more

Pandemic Lessons: How do medical pros weigh whether to get vaccinated?: Cathy Papia, a registered nurse in the Buffalo General ICU, did not hesitate to get vaccinated. "I'm still at the bedside with families sobbing and crying with their dying family members on FaceTime because they can't be there.” Read more

Books by mail is the latest effort by libraries to reach isolated patrons: The library system is tackling a new challenge, delivering physical materials to patrons Amazon style. Read more

'Bring your own blanket' and enjoy Buffalo-area winter outdoor dining: Restaurants lucky enough to have outdoor space have come up with inventive ways to allow for socially distanced dining with at least some level of comfort. Read more

Andrew Galarneau: Give outdoor dining a shot, support your favorite WNY spots: "With traditional tailgating banned for safety reasons and the Bills' season over, my hope is that celebrants can make the jump to restaurant patios," The News' food editor says. Read more

St. Bonaventure names acting president as DePerro battles Covid-19: The university on Monday said that Joseph Zimmer, the provost and vice president for academic affairs, will serve as acting president. President Dennis DePerro tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 24 and has been hospitalized since Dec. 29. Read more

Josh Allen on family's battle with Covid-19: 'It's nothing to joke around with': Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said his father, Joel, is recovering at home from a bout with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Read more

Jan. 24

WNY's Covid-19 positive rate drops below 6%: The seven-day positive rate for Western New York – which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties – fell to just under 6% on Saturday to 5.9%, the governor’s office said Sunday. That’s the average share of Covid-19 tests that comes back positive and is a leading indicator of the pandemic’s future course. Read more

2nd WNY hospital ordered to treat Covid-19 patient with experimental drug: State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso on Friday ordered a Rochester hospital to continue Ivermectin treatments to Glenna Dickinson, 65, of Albion. Read more

Rocky rollout: Coordination issues plague start of Covid-19 vaccine distribution in WNY: The U.S. rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine has proven even slower and more disjointed than public health experts predicted. Read more

Covid-19 outbreaks in state prisons prompt calls, lawsuit for releasing vulnerable inmates: Some 3,556 inmates have been released early due to the pandemic, including 791 who had their low-level parole violations canceled and 2,753 who were within 90 days of their approved release date for non-violent, non-sex offenses. Read more

David Robinson: As Covid cases rise, Buffalo Niagara job market takes a turn for the worse: "Bars and restaurants are hurting. But the rest of the local economy is stagnating." Read more

The Editorial Board: Surge in Buffalo’s graduation rates must be judged in Covid-related context: "No one accuses the school district of cooking the books, but allowances made last spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic plus the state cancellation of Regents exams made diplomas easier to come by." Read more

Jan. 23

Erie County bars, restaurants file suit to end 10 p.m. curfew: The owners of more than 80 bars and restaurants in Erie County filed a lawsuit Friday that seeks to wipe out the state-ordered, pandemic-related 10 p.m. closing time. Read more

Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens Monday at Buffalo church: The clinic is part of a statewide effort to expand access to the vaccine in Black and Latino communities that have been hit hard by the virus, according to governor's office. Read more

Covid-19 outbreaks in state prisons prompt calls, lawsuit for releasing vulnerable inmates: Some 3,556 inmates have been released early due to the pandemic, including 791 who had their low-level parole violations canceled and 2,753 who were within 90 days of their approved release date for non-violent, non-sex offenses. Read more

Buffalo Business Blitz prepares to award funds: Plans call for awarding about 175 grants of $2,500 each to small businesses hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Josh Allen's dad to miss AFC championship game as he recovers from Covid, pneumonia: Joel Allen is recovering from the coronavirus and a bout with pneumonia that landed him in the hospital this month, according to the Los Angeles Times. Read more

The Editorial Board: Cuomo is right to seek federal aid to ease budgetary pain caused by Covid: “A once-in-a-century global pandemic has battered our state’s economy. The federal government, under the previous administration, had an uneven – and sometimes incompetent – response to controlling Covid-19. New York, which is a yearly donor state to the federal treasury, deserves every dollar it can get in federal aid in order to rebound after a year of calamity.” Read more

Jan. 22

Cuomo acknowledges vaccine 'chaos' but says he wanted to avoid panic among seniors: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo conceded Friday that the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine created "chaos," but he sought to shift the blame to the federal government. Read more

Buffalo teachers union threatens legal action to block school reopening: Eighty members of the union’s Council of Delegates voted unanimously Thursday to call on Superintendent Kriner Cash to reconsider the decision to return special education students, high school seniors and some other high-needs students to school two days a week. Read more

2nd Buffalo area nursing home worker dies from Covid-19: Adrienne K. Johnson, 60, died Dec. 20, four days after learning that he had tested positive for the virus, according to his sister, who said she believes that he was exposed to Covid-19 through his employment. Read more

While Biden calls for talks on border crossings, Trudeau tells Canadians not to travel: The Biden administration wants to work with Canada on managing the border between the two countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated Friday that Canada has no interest in broadly reopening that border anytime soon. Read more

Rethinking grades amid the pandemic: Back to the ABCs: When school reopened in September, educators sought to strike a balance between “no harm” grading policies and the need to hold students accountable for learning. Read more

'Strong financial position' has BPO operating when few other orchestras are: As the health crisis made it plain that gathering en masse was not going to be able to happen for the foreseeable future, the extended BPO family and infrastructure kicked into high gear. Read more

State says high-risk high school sports can return Feb. 1: Just as a Buffalo area law firm was planning to file a petition on behalf of those wanting the state to reclassify seven high-risk sports so that competitions could resume, the New York State Department of Health announced Friday afternoon that those sports will be allowed to return Feb. 1. Read more

Jan. 20

New York's vaccine supply 'week to week,' Cuomo says: New York's supply of the Covid-19 vaccine remains limited, with the state having only two or three days' worth of Covid-19 vaccine supply left until it gets the next weekly allocation from the federal government, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. Read more

Erie County cancels more vaccination clinics due to supply shortages: The county is scheduling no future clinics beyond this month because there's no certainty regarding how much vaccine the county will receive in future weeks. Read more

BPS 'in a position' to reopen, medical director advises: The medical director for Buffalo Public Schools has given his support to begin reopening classrooms amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Western New York sees Covid-19 improvement, but second wave may last months: Despite signs of a return to normal, it may be months before New York’s Covid-19 case counts return to the low levels the region saw over the summer. Read more

Paycheck Protection Program returns, amid changed economic picture: Businesses can apply for PPP loans even if they received one last year, with some requirements. Read more

St. Bonaventure men's, women's basketball games rescheduled: St. Bonaventure University and the Atlantic 10 Conference announced Wednesday that a pair of men's and women's basketball games have been rescheduled due to Covid-19. Read more

Another Voice: Don’t overlook preventive care during Covid-19 pandemic: "As Covid-19 continues to surge throughout our region and nation, another concerning trend has appeared in Western New York – decreased engagement in preventive care," writes Dr. Deirdre Wheat. Read more

Jan. 19

Covid-19 vaccinations refused by one-third of nursing home workers in New York: One-third of New York State's nursing home workers have refused to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that has killed as many as 8,400 nursing home residents. Read more

Erie County won't make new Covid-19 vaccination appointments due to shortages: Due to federal vaccine shortages, which have hamstrung state and local governments, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he's watched the county's vaccine supply dwindle from 7,500 doses two weeks ago, to 5,500 doses last week, to an anticipated 1,700 doses for this week. Read more

After bumpy signup process, vaccines go smoothly at UB's South Campus: The process to make an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine had some well-publicized problems, but the actual process to be inoculated got rave reviews Tuesday morning at the University at Buffalo's South Campus. Read more

Cuomo urges tax credits to promote hiring by hard-hit businesses: As part of his state budget proposal unveiled Tuesday, Cuomo called for a $50 million tax credit for hiring by restaurants hit hardest by Covid-19, and a $50 million tax credit for hiring by other types of small businesses hurt the most by the pandemic. Read more

How to keep those New Year’s resolutions from home: How does one keep those resolutions when gyms and studios fear closing, family crowding is discouraged, streaming services tempt you to stay on the couch and unemployment is rampant? Read more

Virtual events: Wine tasting, Peach Mag reading, BPO, art exhibits: From music to meatballs, the rest of the month's events offer some variety. Read more

State Federation boys and girls basketball tournaments are canceled: The event, which brings together the public and private school champions from four associations around the state, was scheduled for Fordham University. The vote to cancel was unanimous. Read more

Jan. 18