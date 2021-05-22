200-year-old Lockport cemetery gets new lease on life

Two years ago, Glenwood Cemetery in Lockport was on the brink of collapse.
The cemetery was down to its last $10,000.
Today, after a financial rebound, a new columbarium – a facility to house cremated remains – was dedicated at the 200-year-old burial ground.
“I think it was a mixture of poor oversight and obviously criminal activity that was going on," John Sinclair, president of the cemetery board, said of what put the cemetery in peril.
A previous superintendent, Edward Ives, was arrested May 27, 2019, on charges of grand larceny and petit larceny for allegedly stealing some $5,200 in cemetery funds. He had been fired a year earlier.
“When you sell something and the money goes in the bank account and it’s used to pay the bills, it’s amazing what happens," Sinclair said of the rebound that has put the cemetery closer to breaking even financially. "That’s how a business is supposed to be run."
Glenwood, according to Sinclair, had been mismanaged for years, especially the sale of burial sites and mausoleum crypts.
"People like Ed and some other folks were allowed to sell things," he said. "They were given a commission on what they sold. They were allowed to change the price of something.
"So what they would do is, they would lower the price of something, they’d sell it, they’d get a commission, and the people who were buying it were getting a wonderful deal, but the cemetery was losing out because they were selling it below what they should have been selling it for,” Sinclair said.
Ives' case remains pending in Lockport City Court, where officials said a possible disposition is scheduled for June 16.
Ives has been offered a chance to plead guilty to reduced charges of attempted petit larceny and disorderly conduct on the condition that he pay full restitution, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Joel M. Grundy said.
Ives' defense attorney, Edward A. Zebulske III, declined to comment on the case.
The budget was slashed after Ives' ouster.
"The staff was all let go or quit. We hired new staff," he said. "There were a few benefactors to the cemetery that stepped up with some emergency funding, some nonprofit organizations, including the Kenan Foundation, the Grigg-Lewis Foundation," Sinclair said. “It was a period of about six to eight months of just putting out fires."
The Kenan Foundation donates because its founder, William R. Kenan, is buried at Glenwood. Another family, the Stockwells, from San Diego, who have members buried at Glenwood, has donated a new mausoleum roof and 150 new boxwood shrubs, planted this week.
The cemetery recently bought new mowers and other equipment and repaired other equipment that had been discarded. Sinclair's family donated money for the 250-space columbarium. He said it would have cost the cemetery about $60,000.
"It didn’t incur any cost to the cemetery, so every space we sell in there is pure profit for the cemetery," said Sinclair, who runs a machine shop in Wilson and is president of the Wilson Historical Society.
The cemetery is charging $1,495 for two niches in the columbarium until July 1, after which the price will rise. That compares to $1,850 for an in-ground burial plot.
The cemetery owns 60 acres of land, with half of it undeveloped.
It averaged 60 to 80 burials a year until last year, when the pace roughly doubled. Sinclair attributes that to Covid-19 deaths.
"Things are much more stable. We’re on a much better financial footing, although we’re not rolling in funds," he said.
The Sinclairs have a family plot at Glenwood. John's great-uncle, Norman Sinclair, well-known as the longtime president of Lockport Savings Bank, is buried there. That's how John Sinclair became involved in cemetery management.
“I knew there were problems, but I didn’t know what the problems were," he said. "I had reached out and said, ‘Why isn’t the grass getting mowed? Why am I having to weed-whack my own plot?’ Then I found out what was going on. I stepped up and volunteered. My dad said I have to learn how to say no.”