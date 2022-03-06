$20 million apartment building would continue North Tonawanda riverfront plan

One of the commercial spaces will be occupied by dentist Dr. Robert Reszel, whose office building on the site of the planned apartment complex is to be demolished, Celik said.

DLV is looking for a coffee shop or similar business to occupy the other space in the mixed-use building, Celik said. "The biggest thing for us right now is looking for that anchor retailer," he said.

For a while, Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill was to be that tenant, but its deal with DLV fell apart in 2020.

The 111-unit apartment building and the mixed-use building are to be connected to DLV's existing housing at 600 River Road by a publicly accessible riverfront path, Celik said. The new building will stand about 50 feet from the riverbank.

The company hopes to win some financing from North Tonawanda's $10 million state grant through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Celik said.

"They reached out a few months ago," Mayor Austin J. Tylec said. Although DLV wasn't represented at last week's first public meeting on winnowing the list of grant-funded projects, there's still time, since the final list won't be sent for state approval until July, Tylec said.