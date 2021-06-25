20,000 riders in first month exceeds Canalside carousel expectations

More than 20,000.

That's the number of riders who rode one of the menagerie animals in Buffalo Heritage Carousel's first four weeks of operation at Canalside.

"It has far exceeded what we were expecting," said Carima El-Behairy, the carousel's executive director. "Everyone's so happy, and we're making them happier."

El-Behairy was advised by someone in the carousel industry to expect the current 5,000-a-week attendance to go higher once schools lets out.

"We're gearing up to do 6,000 to 7,000 a week," El-Behairy said.

The number of riders and the amount of revenue is easy to track – each ride costs $1.

There are also family memberships and revenues from T-shirt sales. More gift items concerning some of the carousel's 34 animals are planned, El-Behairy said.

The carousel's summer hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.