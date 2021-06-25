 Skip to main content
20,000 riders in first month exceeds Canalside carousel expectations
A crowd gathered in anticipation of the first public ride on the solar-powered Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside on May 28, 2021. The first four weeks saw 20,180 riders, an average of just over 5,000 a week.

 Derek Gee

More than 20,000.

That's the number of riders who rode one of the menagerie animals in Buffalo Heritage Carousel's first four weeks of operation at Canalside.

"It has far exceeded what we were expecting," said Carima El-Behairy, the carousel's executive director. "Everyone's so happy, and we're making them happier."

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel comes to life during testing ahead of its public debut at Canalside on Friday. First built in 1924 in North Tonawanda, the carousel spent decades entertaining children outside Boston before becoming shuttered and stored in the 1950s. It was carefully restored by volunteer artisans and craftsmen in a North Tonawanda workshop over the course of four years and will begin entertaining another generation of children this weekend.

El-Behairy was advised by someone in the carousel industry to expect the current 5,000-a-week attendance to go higher once schools lets out.

"We're gearing up to do 6,000 to 7,000 a week," El-Behairy said.

The number of riders and the amount of revenue is easy to track – each ride costs $1.

There are also family memberships and revenues from T-shirt sales. More gift items concerning some of the carousel's 34 animals are planned, El-Behairy said.

The carousel's summer hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

