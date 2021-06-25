20,000 riders in first month exceeds Canalside carousel expectations

More than 20,000.
That's the number of riders who rode one of the menagerie animals in Buffalo Heritage Carousel's first four weeks of operation at Canalside.
"It has far exceeded what we were expecting," said Carima El-Behairy, the carousel's executive director. "Everyone's so happy, and we're making them happier."
El-Behairy was advised by someone in the carousel industry to expect the current 5,000-a-week attendance to go higher once schools lets out.
"We're gearing up to do 6,000 to 7,000 a week," El-Behairy said.
The number of riders and the amount of revenue is easy to track – each ride costs $1.
There are also family memberships and revenues from T-shirt sales. More gift items concerning some of the carousel's 34 animals are planned, El-Behairy said.
The carousel's summer hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Before and after: Restored animals of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel
Inside out
Eagle
Knightly sheen
Flag
Looking up
Night and day
Canine companion
Primed
Patch
Transformation
Buckles
Sparkle and shine
Buffalo Sal
Spot
Lustre noir
Pieced together
Red ribbon
Giraffe
Lucky
Spirited revival
Rose
Checkers
Bright
Shades of Gray
Clean new look
Silver
Made whole
Black and blue
Saddled up
Oh deer
Details
Animated
Watch now: Buffalo Heritage Carousel comes to life
