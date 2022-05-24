2-year-old killed in crash of two SUVs in Wheatfield

A 2-year-old child died of injuries suffered in a collision of two SUVs on Tuesday afternoon in Wheatfield, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The victim, who was not identified, died shortly after arrival by ambulance at DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda, the report said.

According to the report, the child was in the back seat of a 2019 Mitsubishi SUV when the accident occurred at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sy Road shortly after 4:30 p.m.

An infant also riding in the back seat was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo for treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said. The driver was treated at the scene for chest pain.

The driver and a passenger in the other SUV, a 2005 Honda, were unhurt.

Deputies said the Mitsubishi, which was eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard, was struck in the side by the Honda, which was southbound on Sy Road. The Mitsubishi then collided with a utility pole.

The identities of the drivers and passengers were withheld pending notification of families. An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit is continuing.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.