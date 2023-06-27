Two political newcomers on Tuesday beat former GOP power broker George D. Maziarz in a three-way Republican primary election for two open Newfane Town Board seats.

Robert C. Horanburg and Pete Robinson received 635 and 634 votes, respectively, to beat Maziarz, who picked up just 233 votes.

Maziarz served 16 years in the New York State Senate representing the 62nd District from 1994 until 2015. Prior to that, the North Tonawanda native and former North Tonawanda city clerk had also served as Niagara County clerk.

In 2018, Maziarz pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor election law violation before an Albany County judge and paid a $1,000 fine after facing five felony election law violations. The plea deal headed off a scheduled trial that was expected to expose much of Niagara County's inside politics, and followed immunity granted to a host of major Niagara County figures.

Horanburg is an electrician and president of the Olcott Volunteer Fire Company, according to the Lockport Union Sun Journal, which also identified him as a cousin of the late longterm Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg.

According to his social media, Robinson, a Lockport native, works in the Niagara County Courthouse as a New York State Court sergeant, and runs a longtime charity, the Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive in Niagara County.