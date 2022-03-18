2 men injured in early morning shooting near Tonawanda strip club

Two men were shot early Friday near a Town of Tonawanda strip club, according to town police.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to a request for assistance at NY Showgirls, 300 Sawyer Ave., and determined that a shooting had taken place in the vicinity.

About 3:05 a.m., officers found two men who had been shot in a vehicle on Interstate 190 South near the club. They were transported to the hospital, police said. Their names were withheld by police.

No arrests have been made. Police referred to the shooting as an isolated incident and said there was no hazard to the public.

The case remains under investigation.

Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call the Police Department at 716-879-6614, or the confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

