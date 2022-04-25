2 killed, 4 wounded in rash of gun violence Sunday in Buffalo

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a trio of shootings across Buffalo on Sunday as gun violence marred 2022’s warmest day yet.

Buffalo police have recovered weapons and vehicles tied to two of the shootings and have arrested three people for criminal possession of a weapon. But they have not directly charged anyone in the shootings.

“That was the start, and we're looking on making further progress on those cases,” Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters Monday afternoon at Buffalo Police Headquarters.

Gramaglia said he couldn’t say yet whether any of the shootings were connected to each other, or to a previous shooting, but they were targeted.

The commissioner acknowledged the annual arrival of warmer weather often leads to increased violence, particularly shootings, in the city.

Buffalo relies on crime data to direct police resources toward neighborhoods where they are most needed, Gramaglia said.

“Two of the three shootings are not in what we would consider our hot zones, our areas that are prone to this type of activity,” he said, referring to the waterfront and Dodge Street shootings. “But we are out every day and every night in areas, using data-driven analysis, to put our officers in a position, to be in places, to hopefully prevent these things from happening.”

Here’s the latest information provided by Gramaglia and police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge on the three shootings:

Dodge Street

One man dead, another wounded in shooting on Dodge Street One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting about 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Dodge Street, between Jefferson and Roehrer avenues, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

One man was killed and another was wounded about 3:50 p.m. on Dodge between Jefferson and Roehrer avenues. The victims had been sitting on a front porch when they were struck by bullets fired from a passing vehicle, Gramaglia said.

A 36-year-old Buffalo man died at the scene. A 21-year-old city man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Marine Drive

One man was killed and another was badly injured in a shooting just after 9 p.m. near Erie Street and Marine Drive, not far from Erie Basin Marina and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near downtown waterfront The shooting took place just after 9 p.m. Sunday near Erie Street and Marine Drive, not far from Canalside and the Erie Basin Marina.

A 23-year-old Buffalo man died at the scene, and a 22-year-old city man was being treated at ECMC, where he was in serious condition.

Gramaglia said a group had gathered in the area Sunday night for an impromptu street-racing event for high-performance vehicles and those who drive and admire them. The attendees included the two men who were shot.

Buffalo police had gotten wind of the unauthorized event and were in the process of responding when they encountered a vehicle fleeing the scene of the shooting, the commissioner said.

This vehicle crashed a short time later. An unknown number of people inside the vehicle ran off after the crash and officers were not in a position to pursue them, Gramaglia said.

Police recovered a handgun near the abandoned vehicle.

Gramaglia said unauthorized racing events have become popular in the city over the past two summers at numerous locations including the parking lots along the waterfront.

The city has taken steps to make the sites unappealing to street racers, including adding jersey barriers and speed humps, as well as assigning officers on overtime to patrol those locations, he said.

The waterfront is a popular daytime destination for visitors, but Gramaglia noted most of the street racing takes place later at night.

Stockbridge Avenue

Northeast District officers responded to a call shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Stockbridge, between Bailey Avenue and Orleans Street.

A 21-year-old Cheektowaga man was struck by gunfire and taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was initially listed in stable condition.

Two injured in Sunday night shooting A 21-year-old Cheektowaga man was struck by gunfire and taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was initially listed in stable condition. Police said sometime overnight a 16-year-old female went to Sisters Hospital in a civilian vehicle. Detectives said she was grazed by gunfire in the incident.

Police said sometime overnight a 16-year-old female went to Sisters Hospital in a civilian vehicle. Detectives said she was grazed by gunfire in the incident.

Shortly after the shooting, Gramaglia said, city surveillance cameras and police license plate readers picked up a possible suspect vehicle from this shooting.

Officers began to pursue the vehicle onto the westbound 33, and toward the Humboldt Parkway exit, when two occupants at separate points bailed out of the moving vehicle, Gramaglia said.

“One of the suspects who bailed out of the vehicle struck another vehicle, I believe it was a parked vehicle, and sustained very serious injuries,” he said. That person is in ECMC’s intensive care unit.

A third person who bailed out of the car was also taken into custody, and Gramaglia said detectives are searching for a fourth suspect.

One Buffalo police vehicle involved in the pursuit stopped to pick up a handgun that had been tossed from the suspects’ vehicle.

Police have charged the three men with criminal possession of a weapon, and said additional charges are possible.

One of those arrested is on probation for a conviction for operating a stolen vehicle and another is on parole for a handgun conviction, Gramaglia said.

“Obviously, we have we have a handgun problem. We're working very diligently on this,” he said. “But we have too many previously convicted felons, among others, that are still getting easy access to handguns.”

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

News Staff Reporters Dale Anderson and Barbara O’Brien contributed to this report.

