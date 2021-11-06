2,500 preservationists came to Buffalo 10 years ago. It was a turning point for the city

"The cultural press recognized the cultural richness of Buffalo and picked up stories after that event," Healy said. "Pitching stories became easier, and the press took our phone calls more readily than they once did, and were more curious than they once were."

"Buffalo went from a place I didn't think about, ever, to somewhere I would consider moving," Jada Yuan wrote in the New York Times in her "52 Places To Go in 2018."

Moving forward

Redevelopment of historic buildings was well underway leading up to the convention, but the use of historic tax credits wasn't widespread. Developer Rocco Termini, the first to use them in Buffalo, called the tax credits the single biggest reason for the increase in projects over the past 10 years.

Statistics from New York State's Historic Preservation Office support that.

About 90% of all of the tax credits used on commercial projects completed in Western New York have come since the conference. The tax credits have been used on $853.2 million worth of projects in the region, with new projects projected to cost $429.3 million currently in the pipeline.