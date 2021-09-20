$2.5 million state grant boosts plans for Buffalo's Hispanic cultural institute

Plans for a Hispanic cultural institute on Buffalo’s Lower West Side, sidelined by the pandemic, are back on track with Tuesday's announcement of $2.5 million in funding for the project from the state legislature.
Assemblyman Jon D. Rivera, D-Buffalo, is scheduled to announce the grant at the future site of the institute at the corner of Niagara and Hudson streets. Joining him will be Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie; State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo; Assemblywoman Maritza Davila, D-Brooklyn; and other elected officials and community leaders.
Casimiro Rodriguez, president of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York and chairman of the project, said Monday that the announcement will restart a capital campaign for the $10 million center, which was interrupted last year after plans began in June 2019.
“The pandemic really slowed our project down,” Rodriguez said, “but we took that time to complete our environmental studies, complete our business plan and recalculate our timelines.”
Currently underway, Rodriguez said, is an energy efficiency study.
“It’s going to be a green energy facility,” he noted.
He said that plans now are for groundbreaking to take place in 2023, with an opening in 2024. He added that he expects that its location in the heart of a Hispanic business district will lead to more investment and activity in the area.
“We hope that this will reignite the major corporations, the foundations, the donors, public and private, and government to contribute to the project,” he said.
Rodriguez said that pledges and assistance totaling nearly $4 million has been raised so far for the institute. Designed by Stieglitz Snyder Architecture, the 32,000-square-foot center will include a museum, a 150-seat theater, classrooms and a media production facility. He said it will highlight not only local Hispanic culture, but also contributions from other immigrant communities.