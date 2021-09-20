$2.5 million state grant boosts plans for Buffalo's Hispanic cultural institute

Plans for a Hispanic cultural institute on Buffalo’s Lower West Side, sidelined by the pandemic, are back on track with Tuesday's announcement of $2.5 million in funding for the project from the state legislature.

Assemblyman Jon D. Rivera, D-Buffalo, is scheduled to announce the grant at the future site of the institute at the corner of Niagara and Hudson streets. Joining him will be Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie; State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo; Assemblywoman Maritza Davila, D-Brooklyn; and other elected officials and community leaders.

Casimiro Rodriguez, president of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York and chairman of the project, said Monday that the announcement will restart a capital campaign for the $10 million center, which was interrupted last year after plans began in June 2019.

“The pandemic really slowed our project down,” Rodriguez said, “but we took that time to complete our environmental studies, complete our business plan and recalculate our timelines.”

Currently underway, Rodriguez said, is an energy efficiency study.

“It’s going to be a green energy facility,” he noted.