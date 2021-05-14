$2.2 million in habitat improvements begin along Niagara River on Grand Island

Officials said there are no anticipated changes to the public use at the Spicer Creek WMA during construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The project, which is designed to reverse habitat loss caused by industrialization, development and pollution, will include:

• the placement of low-profile berms along the shoreline to deflect wave energy and promote the growth of shallow-water vegetation near the shoreline.

• 18 segmented rock structures, each about 71 feet long, will crest above the river.

• log structures and single boulders will be installed to further deflect wave energy.

• habitat enhancement will be advanced through the planting of native rooted vegetation and seed mixes to promote long-term naturalized growth.

The structures will create what officials called a protected "backwater area" that will be designed to keep the new habitat safe from boat wakes, ice scour, sediment and other factors that can affect vegetation propagation.

The enclosure will still allow a flow of river water through the 16-acre protected work area. Approximately 3,760 linear feet of shoreline will be protected.