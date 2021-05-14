$2.2 million in habitat improvements begin along Niagara River on Grand Island

A $2.2 million restoration of the Spicer Creek Wildlife Management Area along the Niagara River on Grand Island has begun, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday.
The project will restore an additional 16 acres of habitat along the Grand Island shoreline, where federal, state and local agencies are working to "remedy decades of environmental contamination and ecosystem degradation," according to a DEC release.
The project is being funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which was launched in 2010 to accelerate efforts to protect and restore what is the largest system of fresh surface water in the world.
"Returning native habitat to the Niagara River shoreline is vital to advancing restoration efforts along this important international waterway," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a release. "This state-federal partnership will bolster local fish and wildlife habitat to nourish the river’s shoreline and provide ecological dividends for generations to come."
Spicer Creek WMA is a 34-acre property managed by DEC along East River Road in Grand Island that includes rights to a portion of the Niagara Riverbed along 1,600 feet of its shoreline. The area consists of nearly 26 acres of wetland and approximately 8 acres of brushland and woodland.
Officials said there are no anticipated changes to the public use at the Spicer Creek WMA during construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The project, which is designed to reverse habitat loss caused by industrialization, development and pollution, will include:
• log structures and single boulders will be installed to further deflect wave energy.
• habitat enhancement will be advanced through the planting of native rooted vegetation and seed mixes to promote long-term naturalized growth.
The structures will create what officials called a protected "backwater area" that will be designed to keep the new habitat safe from boat wakes, ice scour, sediment and other factors that can affect vegetation propagation.
The enclosure will still allow a flow of river water through the 16-acre protected work area. Approximately 3,760 linear feet of shoreline will be protected.
"Thanks to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the collaborative efforts of the federal, state and local partners, we’re making real progress in the Niagara River," acting U.S. EPA Region 5 Administrator and Great Lakes National Program Manager Cheryl Newton said in a news release. "EPA is proud to be able to help clean up and restore this vital resource."