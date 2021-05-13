$2.1 million earmarked for inclusive playgrounds at Erie County parks

The $2.1 million in general fund spending for the playgrounds is another sign of Erie County's healthy financial shape. The county had enough money available as a result of the restoration of state aid cuts that the county administration decided to cover the cost of $9.3 million worth of construction-related projects out of its general fund instead of borrowing the money for those projects.

Besides the $2.1 million for accessible playgrounds, the county also allocated $1.2 million for other county park improvements and handicap accessibility upgrades.

Members of the Legislature's Republican-supported minority caucus said they reached a deal with County Executive Mark Poloncarz's administration to fund the projects with cash as part of negotiations over the Legislature's annual resolution to borrow money for various county construction projects. The agreement will fully fund the playgrounds in one year without acquiring additional county debt, legislators said.

"There is a need for playgrounds to accommodate children of all abilities," said Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo. "Kids shouldn’t be separated based on their level of ability, and parents shouldn’t have to travel far to access space for inclusive play. I’m proud we reached an agreement to make this happen and look forward to getting things underway as soon as possible."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more.

