$2.1 million earmarked for inclusive playgrounds at Erie County parks
top story

Chestnut Ridge playground

The first all-inclusive playground in Erie County is coming to Chestnut Ridge Park this summer.

 Image courtesy of Chestnut Ridge Conservancy

New playgrounds to accommodate play for children of all abilities, including those with physical challenges, are slated to come to five major Erie County Parks this year.

The Erie County Legislature on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution to spend $2.1 million to build the inclusive parks, including one at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

The county will also install accessible playgrounds at Como Lake, Emery, Akron Falls and Ellicott Creek parks. Each park will receive $450,000 to buy and install the playground structures.

There are currently no completely inclusive playgrounds in the county park system. But that will change this summer.

The leaves are starting to change colors as autumn arrives in Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Chestnut Ridge playground – spearheaded by the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy in partnership with the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry – will be built near the park casino, according to the conservancy. It will exceed the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. 

The Junior League of Buffalo/Buffalo News Decorators' Show House proceeds from 2019 awarded $215,000 toward the playground's cost, about one-third of the total raised in cash and in-kind services to cover the expense, according to the conservancy.

All-inclusive playground coming to Chestnut Ridge Park

A rendering provides an overhead view of a planned all-inclusive playground coming to Chestnut Ridge Park this summer.

A 200-foot-long sensory walk along a concrete path, with a price tag of about $100,000, is also planned as part of the overall project.

The $2.1 million in general fund spending for the playgrounds is another sign of Erie County's healthy financial shape. The county had enough money available as a result of the restoration of state aid cuts that the county administration decided to cover the cost of $9.3 million worth of construction-related projects out of its general fund instead of borrowing the money for those projects.

Besides the $2.1 million for accessible playgrounds, the county also allocated $1.2 million for other county park improvements and handicap accessibility upgrades.

Members of the Legislature's Republican-supported minority caucus said they reached a deal with County Executive Mark Poloncarz's administration to fund the projects with cash as part of negotiations over the Legislature's annual resolution to borrow money for various county construction projects. The agreement will fully fund the playgrounds in one year without acquiring additional county debt, legislators said.

"There is a need for playgrounds to accommodate children of all abilities," said Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo. "Kids shouldn’t be separated based on their level of ability, and parents shouldn’t have to travel far to access space for inclusive play. I’m proud we reached an agreement to make this happen and look forward to getting things underway as soon as possible."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

