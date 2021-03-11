19-year-old Buffalo man struck in the leg by gunfire on Eller Avenue

A 19-year-old Buffalo man was struck in the leg by gunfire Wednesday in the 100 block of Eller Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

In an email, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said police responded to the scene at about 6:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police, who were continuing their investigation, were asking anyone with information on the incident to call or text the confidential tip call line, at 847-2255.

