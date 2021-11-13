18-year-old Riverside homicide victim identified

Buffalo police have disclosed more details about an 18-year-old homicide victim and the circumstances of his death.

Police have identified the victim as Malcolm Davis, and say he was fatally stabbed. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the basement of a house in the first block of Lower East Lane in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

Watson lived in the house where his body was found. Police believe the homicide occurred during a burglary. It was the city's 62nd homicide of 2021.

"We're still investigating the circumstances and are making progress," said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. "We're asking anyone that might have any information, no matter how minor they think it may be, please contact Buffalo police homicide, the confidential Tip Call line or Crime Stoppers WNY."

The Tip Call line number is 847-2255, and Crime Stoppers WNY's number is 867-6161.

Matt Glynn

